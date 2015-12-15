NetBrain Launches Enhanced Channel Partner Program to Provide New Revenue Streams for Solution Providers Looking to Demonstrate Thought Leadership with their Customers

Updated partner program expands resources available and support for service practices as NetBrain continues strong Fortune 500 growth

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetBrain Technologies, Inc., the leading provider of no-code network automation and visibility solutions for hybrid cloud-connected networks, today announced an enhanced channel partner program with more resources and the ability to build new revenue streams by providing contracted services for NetBrain in their accounts. This new program offers several enhancements to the current program, by offering dedicated partner managers and resources, more comprehensive MDF programs, new sales tools and joint selling assistance, structured training and more.

Over the last three years, NetBrain has increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) 220% and maintained an industry leading net revenue retention rate of 118%. This enhanced program builds on years of successful relationships with channel partners, enabling resellers to capitalize on the increasing demand for NetBrain solutions. Additional program elements tailored specifically to managed service providers will be introduced later in 2023.

“While the vast majority of our business currently goes though the channel, we see a strategic opportunity to build deeper, mutually beneficial partnerships and continue our 220% ARR growth over the last few years,” said Alex Alvarez, SVP of Strategic Partnership and Channel Sales. “For this new program, we have added dedicated partner managers, enriched margins for partners taking the lead in selling, access to more MDF, and dedicated resources to assist partner in building out recurring revenue services with NetBrain. This will provide our partners with increased sales of their own services augmenting attractive NetBrain subscription margins and open up new cost take out options for customers.”

As modern networks have gotten more complex in recent years, network outages have gotten more common and expensive. According to the Uptime Institute’s Global Data Center Survey 2022, more than two-thirds of all network disruptions cost over $100,000 and a quarter of respondents said their most recent outage cost over $1 million. NetBrain’s Network Problem Diagnostic Automation System (PDAS) helps to prevent network disruptions, reduce operational costs, and control security risk. Solution providers can capitalize on this concern shared by nearly all their clients by providing one of the only means to prevent these outages and service degradations. Providers that bring NetBrain to their clients will re-affirm trusted advisor status with those accounts.

“NetBrain has helped solve some of the biggest problems my customers have,” said Daniel Carrasco, Chief of Engineering at Technologent. “Their ability to dynamically map the network, protect against configuration drift, save time on network troubleshooting, and proactively identify and prevent outages is second to none. The new program is a welcome step our growing relationship and will make it even more lucrative to invest the time to bring NetBrain into our Fortune 500 accounts. And with their support for us building service-based revenue streams, the continued participation in NetBrain’s program is assured.”

Specific terms of NetBrain’s new channel program include:

Additional discount / margin for deal registration and development

Dedicated NetBrain sales and technical resources

Services Offering development support

Comprehensive Network assessment support

Aggressive MDF program funding

Enhanced training for sales and pre-sales team members

The program is available now and existing partners will be migrated to the new program with their account managers.

