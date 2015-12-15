TJS Cognition Ltd Announces Tony Selimi’s New Bestseller On Personal Excellence

TJS Cognition Ltd, the company of world-renowned author, speaker, and transformational life coach specialising in human behaviour Tony Jeton Selimi, announced that his recently published book, “A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential”, has become an Amazon #1 Bestseller.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 2, 2023) – Ideally suited to business owners, leaders, and individuals interested in self-improvement, self-governance, and self-leadership, TJS Cognition Ltd’s latest release offers expert advice on achieving personal and professional excellence. The book draws on Tony J. Selimi’s 30 years of experience as a life and business transformation coach and includes practical strategies he devised during his journey and client’s breakthrough experiences.

In the new Amazon bestseller, readers will find actionable tips on how to break free from a painful past and move on to a more empowered and intentional future. Furthermore, it gives people a step-by-step approach to overcoming limiting beliefs, clarifying their vision, and reaching their highest potential. Selimi has included techniques to achieve self-mastery and explains how he used these methods to overcome adversity and become a successful seven-figure business owner and internationally recognized expert on human behavior, emotional intelligence, and maximizing human potential.

“It is an honor to show up on these lists, and I have many of you and readers from around the world to thank for this,” says Selimi. “I appreciate the time you invest in my work and will continue to deliver uplifting books that challenge you to step beyond your limits and reach your full potential for years to come.”

Based on Tony’s proprietary Octagon of Excellence Method, the new book challenges leaders and those seeking excellence to step beyond their perceived limits and become the master of their destiny. It follows a blueprint format. Tony explains the eight components of human excellence and advises them on embodying them. Going through these eight principles step by step, they’ll be able to overcome ambiguity and find clarity on what they would like to achieve in the critical areas of life. Readers will receive the tools and strategies they need to fine-tune their vision, build resilience, face challenges, learn from their mistakes, and collaborate with others to achieve maximum results.

Readers can identify the invisible force driving them down and preventing them from living what could be a magnificent life. According to Selimi, all people are destined for excellence. No matter what stage of life they are at and what they have achieved, it is never too late to accept that their reality is the result of their choices and choose to pursue excellence. His latest bestseller assists readers in deep self-reflection, helping them discover what they’re capable of, transcend old paradigms, and live a meaningful and rewarding life.

To date, the new book has received positive reviews from notable figures in the personal development world, such as Marie Diamond, a global transformation teacher, and Dr. John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist, both stars from The Secret, as well as readers from around the world.

Summarizing the book’s key themes, a spokesperson for Tony J. Selimi says, “Are you tired of settling for mediocrity? Do you want to become the high-achieving person you know you can be? Then this book is for you. Thoroughly researched with authentic advice and ground-breaking strategies, this illuminating blueprint for self-mastery invites you on a journey to realize your full potential, clarify your vision, and dare to achieve your dreams. It encourages you to become the master of your destiny.”

