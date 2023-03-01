UBS Hires $640 Million Advisor Team in Sarasota, FL

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Brian Mariash and James Barton “Bart” Lowther have joined the firm in Sarasota, Florida. Together with their six-person team, Mariash Lowther Wealth Management, they manage nearly $640 million in client assets for ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Brian, Bart and their entire team to the firm,” said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Florida Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “The team’s experience, dedication to clients, and passion for philanthropy are a great addition to our business as we look to continue to expand and enhance our ability to serve clients in this growing market.”

“As partners for over 10 years, Brian and Bart have a deep commitment to helping clients and their families navigate complex financial matters,” said Karmen Keup, Southwest Florida Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “With our unique suite of capabilities at UBS, I have no doubt the team will continue to successfully deliver for clients in the years to come.”

Brian Mariash joins UBS from Merrill Wealth Management, where he spent the past 15 years working as a Financial Advisor. He joined the financial services industry in 2001, after a career in music education. Brian brings an learning-based approach to wealth management, and his personal mission to educate, connect and contribute has become part of the mission of the team he founded, Mariash Lowther Wealth Management. His practice focuses on advising ultra-high net worth retirees, C-suite executives and small business owners.

Brian holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation (CIMA®), administered by the Investments & Wealth Institute™ (The Institute) at The Wharton School of Business, and the Accredited Asset Management Specialist™, AAMS™® designation from The College for Financial Planning Institutes Corp. As an active member and supporter of his local community, Brian previously served on the board of the Child Protection Center of Sarasota as well as the board for Jewish Family and Children Services. He is the proud father of three children and resides in downtown Sarasota.

Bart Lowther began his financial services career at Merrill Wealth Management in 2010. Through his practice, he focuses on helping clients manage and preserve their wealth through various, complex market cycles based on their individual needs. Together with his team, Bart focuses on delivering a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with listening to a client’s unique financial needs to help ensure each strategy is grounded in an understanding of what each client wants to achieve. He also specializes in providing clients with investment planning advice for retirement.

Bart received his finance degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 2010. He holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) certification as well as the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation from the College for Financial Planning. Bart is passionate about giving back to his local community, and serves on the boards of The Circus Arts Conservatory and All Faith’s Food Bank. A Sarasota native, Bart enjoys playing music, going to the beach, and spending time with his dogs, Layla and Beaux.

Brian and Bart are joined by Financial Advisor Jesse Perez, CFP®, as well as Client Associates Shannon Murphy, Dionysios Skaliotis and Sovanna Sok.

