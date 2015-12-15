Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 22, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the investor relations section of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website: ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the following audio conferencing link: available here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information.

Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Wave Life Sciences website.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
[email protected]

