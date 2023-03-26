ZEXICOIN (ZEXI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – March 26, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ZEXICOIN (ZEXI) on March 23, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ZEXI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a next-generation entertainment platform for virtual humans, ZEXICOIN (ZEXI) is here to redefine entertainment by providing creators and users with a content platform environment that defines new digital standards for entertainment and allows creativity to thrive in dynamic digital future. Its native token ZEXI has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 23, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ZEXICOIN

With the rapid development of the graphic environment, the application area of digital humans is expanding beyond games, movies, and entertainment to various industries such as public relations, distribution, education, healthcare, and manufacturing. Human-like digital humans are expected to play a role as a point of contact for services that can be more convenient and friendly in the metaverse environment, and are generally used as avatars representing humans.

ZEXICOIN is a project that digitally implements artists, the most analog element in the entertainment industry. It assigns and manages identities to virtual humans that are applied in various forms, and builds a comprehensive entertainer management database by applying contents that virtual humans can utilize. In addition, it focuses on genres by activating the community of creators who participate in the creation of applicable content.

ZIXICOIN also introduces and applies entertainment learning AI and develops a virtual AI human that combines it with a virtual human to introduce a truly self-reliant virtual human modal. in this series of processes, the blockchain creates a new market where digital content and goods transactions are activated by protecting the NFT technology that proves ownership of digital items and the artist’s IP and content.

The virtual human industry applied with blockchain technology that realizes transparency and efficiency without a centralized institution and NFT technology that enables proof of ownership of digital items will change the paradigm of the entertainment industry and make the development of the industry more efficient and robust.

Trying to solve problems in the existing entertainment industry through virtual humans, ZEXICOIN presents a model that grow from star-centered entertainment to content-centered entertainment, and it tries to form an existing fandom and expand the fan base through performances, which are the global success factors of K-POP. Its entertainment builds content power to create a new generation with global market entry and virtual content platform, and creates an era of one-person, one-virtual human following the era of one-person-one-media through a transparent distribution process implemented with blockchain.

ZEXICOIN aims to redefine entertainment by providing creators and users with a content platform environment that defines new digital standards for entertainment and allows creativity to thrive in dynamic digital future.

About ZEXI Token

ZEXI is the native token of the ZEXICOIN ecosystem. It represents voting rights for social producing, and can be used as payment currency for fandom commerce and to participate in crowdfunding within ZEXICOIN platform. It’s also distributed as the reward for community engagement and contribution.

Based on Polygon network, ZEXI has a total supply of 990 million (i.e., 990,000,000) tokens, of which 1% is provided for seed sale, 3% is provided for private sale, 1% is provided for IAO, 5% will be used for operation, 20% is provided for market liquidity, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem and reward, 25% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% is provided for partners, and the remaining 10% is reserved.

ZEXI token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 23, 2023, investors who are interested in ZEXICOIN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

