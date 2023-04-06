Acalvio Named a Leader for Deception Technology

Recognized as the leading ‘Fast Mover’, Acalvio commended for bringing both breadth and depth to dynamic deception capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, today announced that Acalvio was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology, and is positioned as the leading ‘Fast Mover’ in the space as compared to other vendors in the report.





The GigaOm Radar report highlights key deception technology vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and individual use case requirements. The report assesses how well Deception Technology solutions are positioned to serve four specific market segments (SMB, Large Enterprise, Federal/SLED government, and Service Provider segments), as well as three deployment models (projection method, dedicated asset, and vanishing agent). The report’s detailed market sector analysis assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics, such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership.

“Deception Technology has become an essential tool for organizations looking to stay one step ahead of malicious actors,” said Chris Ray, analyst at GigaOm. “Acalvio brings a class-leading set of features to the market, with an all-inclusive platform approach that covers numerous deception use cases. Acalvio brings breadth and depth to dynamic deception capabilities via an entirely autonomous process powered by AI.”

The GigaOm Radar plots vendor solutions across a series of concentric rings, with those located closer to the center judged to be of higher overall value. Acalvio was positioned closest to the center (see figure 1), indicating a strong balance of maturity and innovation. According to the report, Acalvio executes on all of the established key criteria, and performs well because of the company’s thoughtful and diligent approach to deception.

The report recognizes Acalvio’s ShadowPlex platform as a well-rounded AI-powered solution that deceives attackers with realistic vulnerability projections and effective baits and lures. ShadowPlex is designed to deploy dynamic, intelligent, and highly scalable deceptions across an organization’s network. The platform integrates a portfolio of 26 issued patents to form a fundamentally different architecture with low IT impact, providing scale, automation, and authenticity with the help of AI. In addition, the report cites Acalvio’s Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Operational Technology (OT)/Industrial Control Systems (ICS) capabilities, and thoughtful deployment features as what makes the Acalvio solution stand out.

“Our leader position in the GigaOm Radar Report is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, which we’ve held since our founding,” said Ram Varadarajan, CEO and co-founder of Acalvio. “With the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 recently calling for the use of Deception Technology, we are delighted to earn this recognition for deception-based Active Defense that is foundational to the next wave in Cyber Defense and supports Zero Trust strategy. This recognition further enables government and commercial customers to deploy Acalvio deception technology with confidence.”

The full GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology can be found here: https://www.acalvio.com/deception-technology-leader-lp/

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio, the leader in cyber deception technology, helps enterprises actively defend against advanced security threats. Acalvio’s Active Defense Platform, built on 25 issued patents in autonomous deception and advanced AI, provides robust solutions for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Advanced Threat Defense, OT Security, Zero Trust, Active Directory Protection and Ransomware Protection. The Silicon Valley-based company’s solutions serve Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and are available to deploy on-premises, in the cloud or via marquee managed service providers. For more information, please visit www.acalvio.com.

