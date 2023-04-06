Arrcus Announces Appointment of Johan Wibergh, former CTO of Vodafone, to the Executive Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge and multi-cloud network infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Johan Wibergh to its Executive Advisory Board. Wibergh served as CTO of Vodafone Group PLC from 2015 to 2022, as well as EVP of BU Networks with Ericsson, and is a board member in companies including Trimble, Marconi and Cohere Technologies. He brings with him experience in technology innovation and leadership in networking and telecommunications.

As a member of Arrcus’ Executive Advisory Board, Wibergh will provide strategic guidance and advice to the company’s management team as they continue to scale and disrupt the networking space with their innovative ACE platform.

“Johan is an accomplished leader, and I am delighted to have his support and input on our advisory board as we continue to grow Arrcus,” said Shekar Ayyar, chairman and CEO of Arrcus. “Johan’s decades of experience in technology innovation with Vodafone and Ericsson and his deep insights into the challenges faced by telecom operators and communications service providers will be invaluable to Arrcus as we accelerate forward.”

“Arrcus is an exciting company at the nexus of innovation in 5G, Edge, and multi-cloud networking. As they continue to disrupt the networking space with their innovative ACE platform, I am excited to be joining their executive advisory board, and I look forward to providing my insights to Shekar and the management team at Arrcus,” said Wibergh.

Arrcus’ ACE platform has been a game-changer in data center switching, 5G carrier routing, and multi-cloud networking solutions, driving global customers to move over from legacy solutions provided by traditional incumbents. Now adding Wibergh’s extensive experience in the industry to the advisory board, Arrcus continues to drive forward with disruptive growth in the networking space.

