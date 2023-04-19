Aquilius Investment Partners Closes Its Maiden Secondaries Fund at over US$400 Million

SINGAPORE, Apr 19, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Aquilius Investment Partners (“Aquilius” or the “Firm”), a Singapore based investment manager focused on secondaries in the Asia Pacific region, has announced the final closing of its maiden AIP Secondary Fund I, LP. (“AIP SF I”), at over US$400 million in client commitments. Alongside these commitments, the Firm has raised an additional US$200m of managed accounts available for co-investments from its investors. AIP SF I’s limited partners include global institutional investors such as sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and family offices.

Christian Keiber, Founding Partner, said: “We have seen strong institutional demand for our dedicated Asia secondaries strategy and are grateful for the trust that our clients have placed in us with the closing of our maiden fund. As investment managers, we seek to provide our clients with a differentiated, lower-risk access to Asia’s private markets and we are excited by the market opportunity, which continues to grow rapidly across both traditional LP secondaries and more complex GP-led secondaries transactions.”

Through AIP SF I, Aquilius is targeting investments in traditional and non-traditional secondaries transactions across the fast-growing and largely untapped Asia Pacific region. To date, the fund has made existing investments across a comprehensive set of secondary solutions ranging from the acquisition of limited partnership interests to recapitalization of closed-ended funds and joint ventures, and seeks to capitalize on the liquidity needs across Asia’s private markets landscape.

Bastian Wolff, Founding Partner, said: “We created Aquilius to provide custom-tailored liquidity solutions for both Limited and General Partners across their private market investments in the region. We are seeing an increasing need for our product, driven by a slow-down in overall exit activity, a significant tail of unrealized NAV across older fund vintages, and a changing regulatory environment. Our approach is focused on solving investors’ headaches through flexible, patient, and solutions-oriented capital and our deep local experience and network position us well to do so.”

ABOUT AQUILIUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Founded by Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber, Aquilius is a specialized provider of secondaries solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore, Aquilius’ platform is designed to serve the entirety of the Asian secondaries market, with capabilities spanning across LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. Aquilius’ team consists of senior professionals with long tenures in investment management at leading global private markets organizations and have executed over US$2 billion of transactions through market cycles. www.aquilius.com

MEDIA CONTACT

PRecious Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +65 6303 0567

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com