Axiom Exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply New England 2023

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Trial Supply New England 2023, April 5-6 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Clinical Trial Supply series is a unique platform for clinical trial sponsors and solution providers to connect and explore ways to overcome challenges associated with clinical trial supply chain, inclusive of RTSM, IRT, Inventory Management and simplifying these key processes.

Fusion eClinical Suite’s Randomization, Inventory & Cohort Management Module: Set-Up and Live in 30-60 Days

As a leader in in RTSM management, Fusion’s Randomization & Cohort Management Module contains many key features, including the ability to manage simple to complex randomizations, drug/device supply across an entire group of studies and a range of real-time dashboards to track supply, pending shipments and upcoming site needs.

Manage US or Global Studies via Fusion RTSM Module: Real-Time Predictive Tools to Effective Management Randomization and Cohorts

“Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite offers RTSM Modules that are designed to be flexible and rapidly configured. This allows RTSM managers to easily define and manage complex randomization schemes while efficiently monitoring drug supply levels in real-time. The result is an optimized distribution of clinical trial materials to trial sites. Our RTSM modules are expertly crafted to provide researchers with the tools they need to conduct clinical trials with precision and accuracy,” says Samia Malik, Associate Director, RTSM.

Key Features Include:

RTSM Weight based dosing

Direct-to-Patient Management and Shipping

Unlimited Depots

RTSM linked to ePRO Tools

Hand Carry Support for Device Studies

“Axiom’s RTSM group help design all aspects of the strategy and configuration. Some small-to-medium biotech and medical device companies do not have in-house teams of expertise to determine best practices for RTSM configuration for many studies. Once the study goes live, the team is there to manage the process side by side with the client throughout the course of the study to ensure the randomization and cohort process goes according to the strategic and executional goals and needs, says Sophia Chaudary, Associate Director, RTSM.”

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 21 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming RTSM study needs, study strategy needs and how Fusion eClinical Suite can solve your eClinical and study operations needs.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/event/ctsnewengland/.

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/.

