BDA to Hold Second Annual Bermuda Climate Summit, June 26-27

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the world seeks ways to confront our planet’s biggest challenge, climate change, Bermuda is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in providing climate risk strategies and solutions.

The second annual Bermuda Climate Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), in partnership with KBRA, will showcase not just the seriousness of the threat, but also the attributes and innovative spirit Bermuda can bring to the table to help partners across to world rise to meet this global crisis. Bermuda has a long history of providing financial solutions that mitigate the negative impact of crises.

David Hart, BDA, CEO said, “Our exclusive invite-only event back in May 2022 attracted 150 attendees, including 70 from overseas, and this year we are expecting to at least double the level of interest, bringing together senior leaders from financial services, academia and public policy to explore climate risk solutions and opportunities. We will discuss a wide-range of climate issues, including the science of climate change, the regulatory needs of green investors, and Bermuda’s aspirations to be a climate risk finance leader – the most adjacent vertical to our globally significant property catastrophe reinsurance and Insurance Linked Securities sectors. In addition to cutting edge content and C-suite networking opportunities, we will encourage delegates to experience the island firsthand via environmentally-friendly excursions.”

‘Bermuda-Climate Central’ is the theme of the BDA’s next signature event, which will be held at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from June 26-27, 2023.

Overseas guests can click here for special hotel room rates at the conference venue while supplies last. Prospective delegates can take advantage of early bird registration prices until Monday, April 24, by visiting the event page on the BDA website.

The BDA is grateful for the continued support of our headline sponsor, KBRA, as well as: diamond sponsor Conduit Re; gold sponsors Deloitte and Hub Culture; and silver sponsors, KPMG, Aspen, Belco and Aeolus. Our supporting sponsor is Butterfield. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available; please e-mail [email protected] if you wish to participate.

A flavour of some of the session topics and speakers confirmed to date include Marla Pourrabbani, Data Scientist, Senior Manager, ESG and Sustainability, Deloitte, who will moderate a panel entitled ‘Impact of a Changing Climate on Atlantic Hurricane Frequency and Severity’ featuring panellists, Dr. Pete Dailey, Head of Research, Aeolus, Dr. Peter Sousounis, Vice President/Director Climate Change Research, Verisk and Craig Tillman, President, RenaissanceRe Risk Sciences.

‘Net Zero or Not?’ will be moderated by Miqdaad Versi, Head of ESG, Oxbow Partners, UK and feature panelists Andrew MacFarlane, Head of Climate, AXA XL, a Division of AXA, and Andrew Smith, Chief Risk and Sustainability Officer at Conduit Re.

‘Global Climate Risk’ will include Dr. Mark Guishard, Director, Bermuda Weather Service, Dr. Simon Young, Senior Director, Willis Towers Watson, and Dr. Raveem Ismail, Head of Parametric Underwriting, Africa Specialty Risks (ASR Re).

And The Power of Partnerships, which will be moderated by Jeff Manson, SVP Underwriting and Head of Global Public Sector Partnership, Renaissance Re Ltd, will include panellists Sid Miller, Director, Climate Wise, Rebekah Clement, Head of Sustainability, Lloyds, and Chair of SMI Climate Action Committee, and Tim Nielander, Founder and President, GP3 Institute.

