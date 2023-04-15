Capgemini recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capgemini announced today that it has been recognized for the first time as one of this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada by the Great Place to Work® Institute for organizations with over one thousand employees. In March this year, the Great Place to Work® Institute also recognized Capgemini as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada.

Capgemini’s employees in Canada participated in the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey that highlights workplace experiences and culture. More than half of the total score (75%) is based on extensive employee feedback and 25% is based on the quality, quantity, and effectiveness of the programs and policies that support employees and the organization’s corporate culture.

Capgemini Canada’s ethical culture and humanity-first approach that inspires curiosity and innovation, helped the organization secure this placement. Capgemini is dedicated to cultivating an environment that motivates its network of over 2,000 employees across Canada, and reinforces that they are integral to delivering a strong impact with the work that they do.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® in Canada,” said Colm Sparks-Austin, Managing Director of Capgemini in Canada. “It is our network of over 2,000 talented team members that helps us to become a trusted business partner that can deliver strategic business value for our clients in the region. We will continue to foster a culture where innovative minds can develop independently, which is critical to effectively navigate the complex business landscape. Our commitment to upskilling our workforce means our colleagues are able to make a positive and meaningful impact within their fields.”

