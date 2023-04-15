Provenir Wins Second Consecutive Data Breakthrough Award

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Provenir, a global leader in data and AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced that for the second year running, it has been selected as winner of the “Data Solution of the Year for Finance” award in the annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global data technology market today.

Provenir Data is a global data and intelligence platform that makes accessing data fast and easy. Through a single API, it brings together a curated range of data and data solutions to enable businesses to make smarter risk decisions across identity, fraud and credit. With this solution, users experience simplified data access, fully managed integrations access to a wide variety of traditional and alternative data, and insights to make smarter decisions across the whole customer lifecycle.

Provenir’s breakthrough solution allows financial institutions to access third-party data sources to make accurate credit decisions in real-time without the high-dollar overhead of a credit decisioning infrastructure. This streamlined process enables organizations to simply feed the applicant information into risk models, test the impact of the data of their choosing and receive decisions in real time.

“We are honored to be recognized again as the ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’ by Data Breakthrough,” said Larry Smith, Founder and CEO of Provenir. “Provenir provides organizations with access to diverse data for deeper insights, auto-optimized decisions, and a continuous feedback loop for constant improvement both at onboarding when assessing risk and monitoring ongoing transactions for fraud. Banks and fintechs are now empowered to take control of their risk strategy with unified data, artificial intelligence, and decisioning capabilities via a centralized, no-code platform.”

“Data is at the core of today’s digital business and this is especially evident in the financial services market as innovative fintechs and financial institutions are looking beyond traditional data sources,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “In this new world, to really level-up their decisioning, businesses need more data, automation, sophisticated processes, and forward-looking predictions to break through. With the unique combination of real-time, on-demand data access, machine learning and world-class decisioning technology, Provenir provides a compelling and robust risk ecosystem that enables smarter decisions across identity, fraud, and credit. Congratulations for the second straight year on being our choice for ‘Data Solution of the Year for Finance’.”

Now in its fourth year, the annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The 2023 Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from across the globe.

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter credit risk decisioning.

The company brings together the power of decisioning, data and AI to drive instant decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

