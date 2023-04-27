Comfort Systems USA Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE: FIX) (the “Company”) today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income was $57.2 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, as compared to $86.8 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The first quarter of 2023 included a diluted per share net gain of $0.12, including $0.08 related to prior tax years, due to a tax change and $0.15 from the favorable resolution of certain litigation matters. The first quarter of 2022 included a diluted per share net tax gain of $1.49 related to prior years. Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $1,174.6 million compared to $885.2 million in 2022. The Company reported operating cash flow of $126.9 million in the current quarter compared to $63.7 million in 2022.

Backlog as of March 31, 2023 was $4.44 billion as compared to $4.06 billion as of December 31, 2022 and $2.73 billion as of March 31, 2022. On a same-store basis, backlog increased from $2.73 billion as of March 31, 2022 to $4.32 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We started 2023 on a very positive note, with remarkable increases in revenue and earnings per share. Our mechanical operations again performed at high levels and our electrical segment continued its trend of improving profitability. Cash flow was unusually strong, especially for a first quarter, and our backlog increased yet again, reflecting good ongoing demand in traditional and modular construction. Our already strong quarterly earnings were further increased by favorable resolution of certain litigation matters.”

Mr. Lane concluded, “Our teams across the country continue to execute. Thanks to their excellence, and in light of the strong ongoing demand that we are experiencing, we remain optimistic about our prospects for continued growth and strong profitability in 2023.”

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and position on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. To register for the call, please visit https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9b57002f12ed44b78143f9dedccc3592. Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call. The call and the slide presentation to accompany the remarks can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com under the “Investor” tab. A replay of the entire call will be available on the Company’s website on the next business day following the call.

Comfort Systems USA® is a leading provider of commercial, industrial and institutional heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting services, with 173 locations in 132 cities across the nation. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

— Financial tables follow —

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2023 % 2022 % Revenue $ 1,174,640 100.0 % $ 885,216 100.0 % Cost of services 969,235 82.5 % 732,072 82.7 % Gross profit 205,405 17.5 % 153,144 17.3 % SG&A 135,032 11.5 % 117,776 13.3 % Gain on sale of assets (512) — (323) — Operating income 70,885 6.0 % 35,691 4.0 % Interest expense, net (2,679) (0.2) % (2,126) (0.2) % Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations (2,382) (0.2) % 4,088 0.5 % Other income (expense) 1 — 56 — Income before income taxes 65,825 5.6 % 37,709 4.3 % Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,609 (49,053) Net income $ 57,216 4.9 % $ 86,762 9.8 % Income per share Basic $ 1.60 $ 2.40 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 2.40 Shares used in computing income per share: Basic 35,812 36,076 Diluted 35,907 36,188 Dividends per share $ 0.175 $ 0.130

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 57,216 $ 86,762 Tax gains related to prior years (3,368) (57,255) Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 333 3,519 Net income excluding tax gains $ 54,181 $ 33,026 Diluted income per share $ 1.59 $ 2.40 Tax gains related to prior years (0.09) (1.59) Tax-related SG&A costs, net of tax 0.01 0.10 Diluted income per share excluding tax gains $ 1.51 $ 0.91

Note: Net income excluding tax gains and diluted income per share excluding tax gains are presented because the Company believes they reflect the results of the core ongoing operations of the Company, and we believe they are responsive to frequent questions we receive from third parties. These amounts, however, are not considered primary measures of an entity’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles, and accordingly, they should not be considered an alternative to operating results as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Information — Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) — (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % 2022 % Net income $ 57,216 $ 86,762 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,609 (49,053) Other expense (income), net (1) (56) Changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations 2,382 (4,088) Interest expense, net 2,679 2,126 Gain on sale of assets (512) (323) Tax-related SG&A costs 421 4,455 Amortization 10,331 12,791 Depreciation 9,187 8,046 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,312 7.7 % $ 60,660 6.9 %

Note: The Company defines adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) as net income, provision for income taxes, other expense (income), net, changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out obligations, interest expense, net, gain on sale of assets, goodwill impairment, other one-time expenses or gains and depreciation and amortization. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,560 $ 57,214 Billed accounts receivable, net 1,176,378 1,024,082 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 81,151 77,030 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net 26,820 27,211 Other current assets, net 126,115 122,134 Total current assets 1,459,024 1,307,671 Property and equipment, net 155,021 143,949 Goodwill 637,434 611,789 Identifiable intangible assets, net 296,070 273,901 Other noncurrent assets 291,922 260,168 Total assets $ 2,839,471 $ 2,597,478 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 11,468 $ 9,000 Accounts payable 351,509 337,385 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings and deferred revenue 717,294 548,293 Other current liabilities 326,388 276,124 Total current liabilities 1,406,659 1,170,802 Long-term debt 197,761 247,245 Other long-term liabilities 181,561 179,508 Total liabilities 1,785,981 1,597,555 Total stockholders’ equity 1,053,490 999,923 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,839,471 $ 2,597,478

Selected Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 126,909 $ 63,729 Investing activities $ (68,945) $ (9,369) Financing activities $ (66,618) $ 2,479 Free cash flow: Cash from operating activities $ 126,909 $ 63,729 Purchases of property and equipment (16,520) (9,192) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 622 1,056 Free cash flow $ 111,011 $ 55,593

Note: Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less customary capital expenditures, plus the proceeds from asset sales. Other companies may define free cash flow differently. Free cash flow is presented because it is a financial measure that is frequently requested by third parties. However, free cash flow is not considered under generally accepted accounting principles as a primary measure of an entity’s financial results, and accordingly, free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to operating income, net income, or cash flows as determined under generally accepted accounting principles and as reported by the Company.

