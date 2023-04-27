JCB Plaza Lounge Guam reopens after renovation

TOKYO, Apr 27, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, will reopen the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam after renovation on April 28, 2023.

To celebrate the reopening of the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam, JCBI will be running a promotion from May 2 to September 29, 2023, offering a gift to visitors to the lounge.

Click here for the details of the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam.

https://www.global.jcb/en/consumers/travel/plaza/list/#a2

The JCB Plaza Lounge Guam is located in the Tumon area, the center of tourism.[1] JCB Plaza Lounge is an exclusive service counter (lounge) for JCB cardmembers, located in major tourist destinations such as Honolulu, Seoul and Taiwan in addition to Guam. It assists JCB cardmembers in making reservations for JCB merchants and tourist attractions and offers a complimentary one-day luggage storage service.

Moreover, the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam offers a wide range of special offers for JCB cardmembers in Guam. From Tuesday, May 2, 2023, to Friday, September 29, 2023, JCB offers a campaign that giving away a key chain to cardmembers who visit the JCB Plaza Lounge Guam and present their JCB Card.

Click here for a list of special offers that are available in Guam.

https://www.specialoffers.jcb/en/offers/d/pacific-islands/guam/

[1] You will not be able to use the JCB PLAZA Lounge in your country or region of residence.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact

Ayaka Nakajima

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: [email protected]

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com