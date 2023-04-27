New York City Employers who still have not claimed their ERTC rebates can use an eligibility assessment and refund calculator updated for 2023 by Let Hutch Help and Jorns & Associates, to claim up to $26,000 per employee in tax credits.

Englewood, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – April 26, 2023) – The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program is now offering small business owners in New York City up to $26,000 per employee in IRS rebates, which never need to be repaid. Let Hutch Help and Jorns & Associates have announced an updated eligibility assessment and rebate calculator service to help employers claim their maximum allowable rebates, even if they have already received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

More information about ERTC eligibility, and the refund calculation process, can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/erc.

New York City ERC Eligibility Check 2023 Calculator Announced By Let Hutch Help

The ERTC, a lesser-known pandemic relief option launched alongside the PPP, has gone through several important changes that have made it the largest relief program ever in American history. This new program from Let Hutch Help can often help employers to claim rebates even if they were not previously eligible.

Using the most recent changes, the new eligibility and application program can help most employers with between 10 and 500 W-2 employees, even if they run a startup or a new business founded during the pandemic. Non-profit organizations can also now qualify for rebates, as long as they meet the other requirements, including churches, schools, clinics, and performing arts centers.

While the ERTC program has gone through several rounds of beneficial amendments, expanding the maximum rebates and making more businesses eligible, this process has also made completing tax credit applications more complicated. To help employers better understand their options, and how much they can claim, Let Hutch Help and Jorns & Associates have also launched a new, no-cost informative webinar.

Jorns & Associates is open to any business owner that has not already claimed their rebates. New York City Employers will learn how PPP loans factor into their ERTC rebate, how to ensure they qualify, and a how Jorns & Associates’s evaluates the claim in every way possible to ensure the business owner qualifies for the maximum allowable credit amount. A free no risk consultation call with a Jorns & Associates Top Executive can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/ercchatwithus.

Though several recent changes have complicated the application process, Jorns & Associates has a team of dedicated ERTC specialists that are available to answer questions, help calculate rebates, and even assist with completing the paperwork.

More information about claiming New York City ERTC in 2023, eligibility requirements, and the no-cost webinar can be found at http://go.lethutchhelp.com/erc.

