Dental Monitoring files a new claim against Get-Grin Inc. for patent infringement relating to its DM ScanBox device.  

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Dental Monitoring has filed a lawsuit against Get-Grin Inc. (“Get Grin”) with the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleging infringement of two of its patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 11,532,079 and 11,599,997 (the “Patents-in-Suit”)), claiming a dental imaging device and methods of using it to acquire dental images of a patient.

Dental Monitoring created the DM Scanbox, a device capable of remotely scanning the dental arch of a patient. The Patents-in-Suit relate to a core part of this technology.

“Dental Monitoring brought this new lawsuit against Get-Grin to continue protecting and stopping infringement of its intellectual property, which is the result of more than 9 years of pioneering work and investment in advancing teledental services and solutions. As CEO, I take my responsibility to protect Dental Monitoring’s inventions seriously. We will continue to invest in innovation and expand and protect our intellectual property,” says Dental Monitoring founder and CEO Philippe Salah.

About DentalMonitoring – www.dental-monitoring.com

DentalMonitoring exists to make orthodontics smarter. Powered by the most advanced AI in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed comprehensive doctor-driven solutions to help orthodontists grow and optimize their practice, provide superior clinical care, and deliver a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring’s unique platforms give orthodontists connected, smarter and more sustainable care. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 10 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

