EASTEC 2023 Speakers Provide Real-World Solutions to Manufacturing Technology Adoption and Business Practices

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMEstands4MFG—EASTEC 2023, an SME event for small- to medium-size manufacturers (SMMs), will feature a lineup of some of manufacturing’s most insightful minds and innovative leaders sharing their knowledge of how to successfully transform traditional plant operations into digitally driven factories and highly trained workforces of the future.

The event, scheduled for May 16-18, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, is sponsored by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. The two non-profits have partnered for EASTEC 2023 to engage industry, academia, and government agencies in bringing solutions to SMMs that drive the advancement of smart manufacturing principles. EASTEC is part of the Manufacturing Technology (MT) Series – four regional events conducted bi-annually to share knowledge, experience, technology, and connections among manufacturers.

“We’ve brought together a strong lineup of manufacturing’s most successful leaders in business strategy and technology application to share with SMMs practical knowledge on how to develop and positively apply a digital migration strategy to their enterprises,” said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “To ensure their survival, there is no ‘if’ for this transformation – it’s ‘when’ the transformation needs to happen. Its benefits include increased competitiveness on a global scale, acceleration of year-over-year growth, improved productivity, and better workforce utilization.”

Willig said EASTEC 2023 will feature three keynote speakers during the three-day event and will offer thought-leadership panel discussions and other featured speakers from small to large companies that have successfully navigated the Smart Manufacturing journey and will share their experiences and provide tips for efficient adoption of digital technologies and processes.

The keynote speakers include:

Michael Carroll, vice president of Innovation and Transformation with Georgia-Pacific , is the EASTEC leadoff keynote speaker. In his remarks, “The Three Domains of Automation and How They Affect Your Transformation Journey,” he will address how digital transformation is an immersive process through which a company can operate and survive into the future.

, is the EASTEC leadoff keynote speaker. In his remarks, “The Three Domains of Automation and How They Affect Your Transformation Journey,” he will address how digital transformation is an immersive process through which a company can operate and survive into the future. Craig Owens, Systems Engineer, Principal, Corporate SBIR Program Manager, Lockheed Martin , keynotes day two discussing, “How Lockheed Martin Engages with Small Businesses to Create Successful Partnerships.” He will present opportunities that are optimized for all stakeholders.

, keynotes day two discussing, “How Lockheed Martin Engages with Small Businesses to Create Successful Partnerships.” He will present opportunities that are optimized for all stakeholders. Dipl.-Ing. Knudt Flor, Distinguished Professor of Industry Practice, College of Charleston , and Rick Oppedisano, CEO of Delta Bravo Artificial Intelligence , will present on day three, “Industry 4.0: A CEO’s Perspective vs. Reality.” This address does just what its title says – it compares the management-driven strategy and expectations of Machine Learning and AI with the cold, hard reality of implementing these strategies on the plant floor.

Panel Discussions Focus on Technology Adoption, Data Strategies

Thought leadership will be in abundance at EASTEC 2023 with four panel discussions planned over the event’s three days. These include, “How Not to Fail in Your Digital Transformation Journey,” “Pathway to Technology Adoption,” “Manufacturing Industry and Economic Outlook,” and “Benchmark: Data Is All the Rage, But What Is Actually Getting Done?”

Bright Minds Student Summit to Provide Manufacturing Insight

More than 200 area high school students will experience manufacturing through SME’s Bright Minds Student Summit program. The student summit will provide several keynote speakers and include guided show-floor tours of exhibiting manufacturing companies. This program will help students explore the latest 3D technologies, view high-tech manufacturing demonstrations, connect with colleges and universities with robust engineering programs, and discover leading global companies hiring in the field.

Digital Solutions Showcase

This year, EASTEC and MSC will present a Digital Solution Showcase to expose attendees to the latest technological innovations designed to improve year-over-year profitability. Designed to help SMMs close the digital tech gap and improve the productivity of both their workforce and equipment, showcase includes digital solutions such as predictive milling, in-situ monitoring, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and an all-in-one solution that uses machining dynamics to stabilize and optimize milling performance.

About AMT

AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology represents and promotes U.S.- based manufacturing technology – those who design, build, sell and service the continuously evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. Learn more at amtonline.org.

About SME

SME believes in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve the world’s greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has led the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We help build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

