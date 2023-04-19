Airbase Launches Guided Procurement Becoming the First Spend Management Platform to Offer Intake Functionality

The Category Leader Brings Innovation to Purchasing Process, Meeting the Needs of Complex Procurement Requirements.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbase, the leading modern spend management software provider, has announced the launch of Guided Procurement. Airbase is the first spend management solution to automate the intake process for purchasing. It meets the needs of multiple stakeholders like procurement, finance, IT, security, and legal while integrating with their systems. Guided Procurement is a no-code, customizable workflow that directs any employee who wants to make a purchase to capture all necessary information and documentation. It routes purchase details to appropriate stakeholders and secures the required approvals for all transactions. It takes the guesswork out of spending company money and ensures compliance for all spend, even in complex organizations or buying scenarios.

Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC, noted that “Airbase Guided Procurement is well timed as it addresses the growing need for companies to simplify their procurement processes in the face of increasing complexity. By consolidating the purchase and approval workflows, companies can have greater control, efficiency, and visibility into their spending, resulting in better compliance and savings.”

According to Airbase Founder and CEO Thejo Kote, “We understand the risks and challenges around compliance and control that companies face when dealing with complex global procurement processes, especially ones that span multiple business groups and their systems. That’s why we’re so pleased to offer Guided Procurement. Any employee from any location can request a purchase while being guided by Airbase to gather and route all necessary information to multiple stakeholder systems. This means that IT, legal, finance, and procurement teams have the oversight they need to ensure compliance. Our purchase and approval workflows can be easily configured to reflect company policies and the requirements for different types of purchases. We believe this expansion of our product ushers in a new era of modern spend management, which includes all workflows for all stakeholders for all types of spend.”

Airbase customer Erin Marchbanks, Accounts Payable Manager at Recharge, provides a real-life example of the impact of Airbase Guided Procurement.

“Managing purchasing processes can be a headache sometimes, especially when different departments like finance, IT, security, and legal all need visibility and control, but they all use their own business systems. That’s why we’re thrilled Airbase has added Guided Procurement. It gives employees an easy way to gather necessary information for every purchase and route it automatically to all stakeholders, directly to the software they already use. Everyone involved, from the requestor to the stakeholders, gets a great user experience, and we get improved compliance, speed, and visibility to find more savings.”

Related to its expansion of the procurement function, Airbase also announced the hiring of VP of Sales, J.R. Robertson, to lead its sales effort. J.R. joins the company from Coupa and brings a deep understanding of the needs of companies when it comes to more complex procurement processes.

“J.R. is a world-class talent with deep domain expertise, and I’m thrilled he has joined Airbase,” said Thejo Kote. “We value his leadership as he continues to grow our top-performing sales team.”

J.R. commented on his new role: “Airbase is leading the charge in transforming spend management, and I am excited to be a part of such a dynamic and innovative team. I look forward to driving growth and delivering value to Airbase’s customers.”

Airbase’s innovative approach and continued momentum in the spend management sector have been recognized in G2’s annual global software awards. Airbase was ranked as the #1 spend management product in the Top 50 (software) Products for Mid-Market companies, based on verified user reviews. In addition, Airbase won the bronze award for Accounting and Finance Products.

Airbase Guided Procurement is already being used by a number of Airbase’s customers, and interested parties can learn more on the Airbase website.

About Airbase:

Airbase is the top-ranked modern spend management platform. It guides procurement for all employee spend from initial request to payment and reconciliation. Our easy-to-use platform handles accounts payable automation, expense management, and corporate cards. It saves money and time, and controls risks. Advanced features handle complex business processes and accounting needs, like multi-subsidiaries and purchase order matching. Intake and approval workflows can be easily configured to ensure oversight for all stakeholders and compliance for all spend. Airbase syncs to general ledgers for a faster close and visibility into spend wherever it occurs. Employees and accounting teams love using Airbase.

