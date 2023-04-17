Fiber Access Extension technology set for critical role as the race for MultiGigabit speeds intensifies

With an increasing number of US telecom and fiber operators offering MultiGigabit services (2 Gigabit or more), InCoax Networks has introduced its new family of MultiGigabit Network Termination Equipment (NTE) which is simplifying deployments for operators at risk of falling behind.

The MultiGigabit market will continue to grow, with an Omdia report reporting that 25 US operators offered MultiGigabit speeds in 2022 and similarly the Fiber Broadband Association predicted that by 2030 the downstream and upstream data rates inside the home will grow to 2 Gbps. The new InCoax A251 NTE platform delivers 2.5 Gbps symmetrical data rates, can be self-installed by the customer and auto-configures at start-up.

“With the InCoax MoCA Access TM 2.5 portfolio of products, we want to support operators targeting to gain market share in the competitive MultiGigabit market,” said Alf Eriksson, Chief Product and Portfolio Officer at InCoax Networks.

The A251 modem will be an important complement to our existing portfolio of NTE for Europe and North America. 2.5 Gigabit symmetrical broadband performance over existing property coaxial infrastructure to a single user, will cover consumer market demand for years to come and constitute a fast-to-install and cost-effective alternative to full-fiber solutions.”

The A251 is available in 15 versions supporting five different MoCA Access™ bands, capable of co-existence with legacy TV services and the Extended Range versions. The A251 NTE is a type of modem that connects the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to the operator’s network.

The InCoax technology is based on MoCA Access TM 2.5, and is high performance, future proof, reliable and cost-effective Fiber Access and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Extension technology for brownfield Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs). InCoax helps to reduce installation time, increases take-up rate, and allows service providers to realize MultiGigabit symmetrical broadband speeds over existing property coaxial infrastructure.

Learn more about InCoax and its MultiGigabit solutions here https://www.incoax.com/.

About InCoax Networks

InCoax Networks AB specializes in the innovation of reusing existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access providing the next-generation multi-gigabit networking solutions to the World’s leading telecom and broadband service operators. InCoax delivers the latest, most advanced and cost-effective technology available to reach multi-gigabit connectivity, where fiber is either too expensive, labor-intensive or even impossible to install. Leading products include the InCoax Controllers/DPUs, such as the new InCoax D2501, and access modems, which provide reliable, cost-effective Gigabit or Multi-Gigabit broadband speeds over existing coaxial networks.

To quickly learn more about InCoax’s Fiber Access Extension, check out this animation (incoax.com/fiber-extension/)

Competition in the broadband market is fueling the need for fiber to be pushed deeper into the network and closer to the end-user. Customer demand for fast broadband and operator’s challenge to cost-effectively provide the services with an FTTH strategy only, has sparked an interest in solutions that enable easier in-building access. Deploying InCoax’s D2501 technology is a sustainable way for operators to upgrade their existing networks, with high-speed Internet services available at the home entertainment hub in the apartment.

InCoax’s technology helps operators facilitate fast, cost-effective, and non-intrusive installations by extending fiber from the extension point (FTTep). To learn more on FTTep, check out this animation (incoax.com/deployment/)

