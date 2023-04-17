Change to Financial Calendar for 2023 and update regarding class action lawsuit in United States

Company announcement

Orphazyme A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme” or the “Company”), announces that publication of its financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022, previously expected April 19, 2023, are now expected to be published on April 25, 2023. Additional time is required to conclude the presentation of the financial statements. The updated financial calendar for 2023 is available on the Company’s website.

The Company also announces that the parties to the previously communicated class action lawsuit filed in the United States in July 2021 have reached an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit in its entirety. The parties are now undertaking to prepare mutually agreeable settlement documents, and the Court has stayed all proceedings in the lawsuit pending the filing of the parties’ settlement documents. The parties currently anticipate that a motion seeking the Court’s preliminary approval of the settlement will be filed in May 2023 and that, if the Court grants preliminary approval, final court approval will be sought after members of the proposed settlement class have been afforded an opportunity to object to or opt out of the settlement. The Company will provide an update when there has been final Court judgment with respect to the settlement.

