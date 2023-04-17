Glycotope Presents Glyco-Engineered Cell Lines at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting

Berlin, Germany, 17 April, 2023 – Glycotope GmbH, a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary platform technology to develop antibodies against proteins carrying tumor-specific carbohydrate structures, today announces that it will present its glyco-engineered cell lines in a poster presentation at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting, being held in Orlando, Florida, United States, between 14-19 April 2023.

Patrik Kehler, Chief Scientific Officer of Glycotope GmbH commented: “Our glyco-engineered cell lines provide the basis for a new generation of therapeutic antibodies with increased tumor specificity and safety for highly potent therapeutic approaches like ADCs, CARs and radiotherapeutics. Glycotope’s proprietary platform represents a versatile tool for target validation and screening of glycosylation-dependent protein binding antibodies. We look forward to presenting our work at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting and discussing our approach with leading cancer research experts.”

Poster details are as follows:

Abstract: Download here 

Title: Using glyco-engineered cells with flexible expression of tumor-associated carbohydrates for the generation of highly tumor-specific antibodies

Abstract Number: 1588

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 16, Poster Board Number 11

Contact Information:

Glycotope GmbH

Dr. Patrik Kehler (CSO)

Phone: +49 30 9489 2600

Email: [email protected]

About Glycotope

Glycotope is a biotechnology company utilizing a proprietary technology platform to develop uniquely tumor-specific monoclonal antibodies. Our antibodies target specific tumor-associated carbohydrate structures or protein/carbohydrate combined glyco-epitopes (GlycoTargets). Glycotope has to date discovered in excess of 200 GlycoTargets with antibodies against several of these targets currently under development.

Based on their superior tumor-specificity, our antibodies are suitable for development in an array of different modes of action including naked antibodies, bispecifics, antibody-drug-conjugates, cellular therapies or fusion-proteins. Visit www.glycotope.com

