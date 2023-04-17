Mendus AB: Mendus (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2022 and holds investor call on April 17th
Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that its Annual Report for 2022 is now available on the Company’s corporate website: www.mendus.com.
Mendus shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2022 Annual Report by contacting the company by e-mail, [email protected].
Additionally, Mendus will host an online event for shareholders today.
Investor Call
Date: 17 April 2023
Time: 10.00 – 10.30 CET
Registration via the registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upb3kyua
A replay of the webcast will be available via the corporate website following the live event.
This information is information that Mendus is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 17 April 2023.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577
E-mail: [email protected]
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: [email protected]
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
Attachments