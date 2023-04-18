FOX NEWS DIGITAL FINISHES THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 AS THE TOP NEWS BRAND WITH MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS AND MINUTES

FOX News Digital Sees 28 Percent Year-Over-Year Growth with Unique Visitors Following Homepage Refresh

FOX News Remains Top News Brand on Social Media for 36th Consecutive Quarter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Digital finished the first quarter 2023 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks eight consecutive quarters as the top news brand with multiplatform minutes and three consecutive quarters as the leader with multiplatform views. FOX News Digital, which went through a homepage refresh in March, closed out the first quarter reaching 8.8 billion total multiplatform minutes, 5.2 billion total multiplatform views, and an average of 101 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.* The FOX News Mobile app averaged 6.5 million unique visitors in the first quarter.** Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 28 percent increase year-over-year with average unique visitors for the quarter, while CNN.com and NYTimes.com were both down in this metric. In March, FOX News Digital was the top news brand with both multiplatform views and minutes, marking six consecutive months as the leader in multiplatform views.*

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in the first quarter, with 90.1 million total social interactions, notching the 36th consecutive quarter FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 23.2 million interactions on Facebook, 56.8 million Instagram interactions and 10 million Twitter interactions for the quarter. Notably, FOX News has been number one on Facebook for 35 consecutive quarters. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views, with over 662.6 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 411 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the fourth consecutive quarter and Forbes.com for the sixth consecutive quarter. Additionally, the business network delivered 730 million multiplatform minutes and averaged 23.6 million multiplatform unique visitors during the first quarter.*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 16th straight quarter, driving 145.1 million views according to Shareablee.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 5,158,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

CNN.com – 3,962,000,000 (down 18 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 3,921,000,000 (down 16 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 8,840,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

CNN.com – 6,185,000,000 (down 23 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 4,070,000,000 (down 6 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

Avg. Monthly Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 101,429,000 (up 28 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

CNN.com – 126,566,000 (down 4 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

NYTimes.com – 83,561,000 (down 11 percent vs. 1Q 2022)

MARCH 2023 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,631,000,000 (down 3 percent vs. February 2023)

CNN.com – 1,280,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. February 2023)

NYTimes.com – 1,292,000,000 (up 6 percent vs. February 2023)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,928,000,000 (up 1 percent vs. February 2023)

CNN.com – 1,954,000,000 (up 7 percent vs. February 2023)

NYTimes.com – 1,290,000,000 (up 1 percent vs. February 2023)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 97,054,000 (flat vs. February 2023)

CNN.com – 121,830,000 (up 3 percent vs. February 2023)

NYTimes.com – 82,745,000 (up 4 percent vs. February 2023)

