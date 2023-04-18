Mirantis Continues to Ease the Path for Kubernetes Adoption

Automates technology infrastructure setup and management to reduce complexity and help enterprises

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—KUBECON — Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that the company has doubled down on the Kubernetes experience – providing enterprises of all sizes around the world with the software and services they need to shift to enterprise-wide Kubernetes and container deployments.

The Mirantis ZeroOps initiative enables businesses to build value by eliminating the worry and burden of maintaining the infrastructure and systems required to facilitate them.

“Operators and developers can spend vast amounts of time struggling with containers and Kubernetes, rather than working on the applications themselves, and developers are often forced into the de facto role of operator,” said Shaun O’Meara, field chief technology officer, Mirantis.“Our company has focused on products and services that help the market consume containers in an efficient and effective way and enable both developers and operators to spend more time innovating and creating value for their company and their customers. Our main goal is to free developers from the need to do operations, and to enable operators to stop focusing on problems that have already been solved multiple times.”

In the past year, Mirantis also acquired two companies, amazee.io and Shipa. amazee.io’s Lagoon product provides a pattern for delivering apps without having to even learn containers or Kubernetes, while Shipa helps automate much of the complexity of the management of cloud-native applications, both existing and new application deployments. Both acquisitions further Mirantis’ ZeroOps initiative to provide software and services that make it easy for enterprises to deploy and manage technology infrastructure that maximizes developer productivity so that companies realize improved productivity.

Mirantis also provides Lens Autopilot, a bring-your-own Kubernetes DevOps as a Service offering that operates and manages the lifecycle of Kubernetes clusters. It enables enterprises to use any Kubernetes cluster in an on-premises data center and/or public cloud platform with minimal effort so that developers can start work immediately.

Lens is the largest and most advanced Kubernetes platform in the world, with a community of more than 750,000 Kubernetes users and 19,000 stars on GitHub, and people and businesses worldwide running Kubernetes on Lens. In addition, the integration of Lagoon with Lens helps developers and operations teams to package and ship applications much more effectively and efficiently. Shipa adds automated application discovery, operations, security, and observability to the Lens Kubernetes Platform.

Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) provides a simple way to provision enterprise-grade Kubernetes, eliminating the need for both operators and developers to either cobble together a Kubernetes environment or to engage in shadow IT, starting up proprietary Kubernetes clusters on public cloud providers.

K0s, with 3,500 stargazers and 144 forks on GitHub, is among the fastest-evolving projects in the CNCF Kubernetes ecosystem. K0s deploys and runs Kubernetes workloads at any scale on any infrastructure, 100% open source and free. K0s drastically reduces the complexity of installing and running a fully compliant Kubernetes distribution.

To learn more, visit the Mirantis booth, S106, at KubeCon, or visit https://www.mirantis.com.

