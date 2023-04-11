G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of the Executive Team will participate in a fireside chat during the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 1:30 PM EDT.

This meeting is being held virtually; the webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

[email protected]