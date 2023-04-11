Virtualware inks a €1.16M Multi-Year Agreement in Central America to introduce its VIROO platform in local universities

BILBAO, Spain, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spanish technology company Virtualware, one of the European leaders in the virtual reality industry, has signed a multi-year contract with Corporación Digital SA de CV under which the company will further introduce VIROO at the University of El Salvador.

The agreement is worth approximately €1.16 million. As a result of the contract, Virtualware guarantees University of El Salvador the use of VIROO subscription plans for the next three years including the installation and maintenance of six additional VIROO VR rooms at different university campuses.

Corporación Digital, a member of VIROO’s Partner Program, has been dedicated to the development of innovation projects in the area of ICT and Audiovisual in Central America for more than two decades. From its HQ in El Salvador, the company has been working in the Private, Academic and Public sectors, looking for those unattended technology needs that impact on the new forms and trends of information processing.

“We are thrilled to bring our VIROO platform to the University of El Salvador and help improve the way people teach and learn. With VIROO, Central American teachers will have the ability to create and deploy virtual reality learning resources and activities autonomously, making the Virtual Reality-driven content creation process much simpler and valuable. This multi-year agreement with Corporación Digital is a significant milestone for Virtualware as we continue to expand our reach and stablish VIROO as the standard for developing industrial and educational Virtual Reality applications worldwide,” said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

“We have found VIROO to be one of the most complete and adaptable solutions for the education and training needs that our region is beginning to demand. Through this agreement, we will improve the way many people teach and learn at the University of El Salvador,” said Luis Segovia, Managing Director of Corporación Digital.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO, the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

VIROO is already used by more than 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technological University, and EAN University. The enterprise VR platform has been the backbone to develop strategic projects for defense ministries, critical infrastructure training projects, and innovative educational programs.

VIROO aims to become the standard for developing industrial end educational Virtual Reality applications worldwide.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the pioneering companies in the field of Virtual Reality, where its team of more than 50 people has already developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, and has a North American office in Hamilton (Canada).

The corporation will go public on Euronext Paris on April 20 in a bell-ringing ceremony to be presided over by the company’s two founders, Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera.

The listing will take place in the Access segment and follows a year and a half of preparation. Euronext is the pan-European stock exchange that groups together the stock exchanges of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan, and Dublin.