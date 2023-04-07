GM Financial to Release First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 operating results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The press release and earnings presentation for fixed income investors will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.gmfinancial.com. Questions on the materials should be directed to GM Financial’s Investor Relations Department.

The company’s subsequent earnings announcements are scheduled as follows:

  • Q2 2023 – Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Q3 2023 – Tuesday, October 24, 2023

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.gmfinancial.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations contact:

Stephen Jones

Vice President, Investor Relations

(817) 302-7119

[email protected]

