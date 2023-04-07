NEC Corporation of America Welcomes Kris Ranganath as Senior Vice President of Digital Platform

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions today announced the appointment of Kris Ranganath as its new Senior Vice President of Digital Platform (DPF). In his new role, Kris will report to Chris Jackson, NEC America President and CEO.





Kris is a highly skilled expert in the fields of vision artificial intelligence (AI), digital identity, biometrics, and digital platforms, with over 20 years of experience across global sectors. As Senior Vice President of DPF, Kris will be responsible for driving and defining the strategy and vision of DPF, which serves as the Center of Excellence for NEC’s global digital platform business for identity and vision AI.

“I am pleased to welcome Kris back to NEC and excited for him to take on this new leadership role,” said Chris Jackson. “With Kris’s extensive experience and expertise in digital platform solutions, we are confident he will help us maintain our global leadership position.”

Kris previously held several high-level positions at NEC over the course of 16 years, including Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Technology and Solutions. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Innovation at Paravision.ai.

“I am thrilled to return to NEC as the Senior Vice President of Digital Platform,” said Kris Ranganath. “NEC has a long history of driving innovation in the vision AI and biometrics space. With the success of our NeoFace technology in leading NIST’s accuracy evaluations since 2010, I look forward to further expanding our vision AI portfolio in security, video analytics, and healthcare markets. Collaborating closely with our global team, I am committed to delivering high-accuracy technology, platforms, and services that exceed our customers’ expectations.”

With Kris on board, NEC is poised to continue leading the way in digital platforms and vision AI technologies. Kris will manage and deliver these cutting-edge technologies and services globally, positioning NEC as a true pioneer in the industry.

