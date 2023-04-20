Guerbet: Q1 2023 Revenue

Q1 2023 Revenue

Quarterly activity



• Revenue: €179.8 million, down slightly by 1.3% at CER

• Dynamic activity in EMEA (+7.3% at CER), increase in Asia (+2.2% at CER), expected drop in the Americas (-17.1% at CER)



Annual objectives reaffirmed

• 2023 revenue up more than 5% on a like-for-like basis and at CER

• Restated EBITDA margin : around 11% in 2023,

before returning to a level higher in 2024 than in 2021 (14.4%)

Villepinte, Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, has reported revenue for its first fiscal quarter. At March 31, 2023, the Group’s sales totaled €179.8 million, down slightly by 0.7% from the same period in 2022 (€181.1 million). The business activity incorporates a favorable foreign exchange impact of €1.1 million. At constant exchange rates (CER), Q1 revenue was down 1.3%.

This decrease is fully in with the Group’s expectations expressed when the annual results were reported in March. As a reminder, Guerbet has indicated that it is targeting stronger growth in its 2023 activity in the second half of the year than in the first, given the upgrading of the industrial activity at the Raleigh (North Carolina) site and the gradual ramp-up of sales of EluciremTM.

1 At constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous fiscal year.

Geographical distribution of consolidated group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

at March 31, 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2023

at current exchange rates Change (%) Q1 2023

at constant exchange rates1 Change (%) Sales in EMEA 82.6 88.7 +7.3% 88.6 +7.3% Sales in Americas 54.6 47.5 -13.1% 45.3 -17.1% Sales in Asia 43.8 43.7 -0.3% 44.8 +2.2% Total 181.1 179.8 -0.7% 178.7 -1.3%

In the EMEA region, the Group’s activity in the first quarter showed sustained growth (+7.3% at CER) thanks to its good performance in both volumes and prices, especially in the German market, which is currently benefiting from significant price increases.

In the Americas, sales for the first three months of the year were down 13.1%, including a positive foreign exchange impact of €2.2 million. At CER, revenue was down 17.1%.

Commercial activity in the Americas continued to be impacted in the first quarter by last year’s production delays in Raleigh stemming from considerable recruitment difficulties until summer, the necessary time to train new staff, and the adaptation of the EluciremTM production lines in Q4 2022.

In Asia, the Group’s Q1 sales were stable, up 2.2% at CER. This performance is satisfactory given a high basis of comparison after a 2022 fiscal year marked by the implementation of direct distribution in China.

Distribution of consolidated group revenue by activity (IFRS)

In millions of euros,

at March 31, 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2023

at current exchange rates Change (%) Q1 2023

at constant exchange rates1 Change (%) Diagnostic Imaging 160.7 160.0 -0.4% 159.1 -1.0% MRI 59.6 60.7 +1.8% 59.9 +0.7% X-Ray 101.1 99.4 -1.7% 99.2 -1.9% Interventional Imaging 20.4 19.8 -2.7% 19.6 -3.8% Total 181.1 179.8 -0.7% 178.7 -1.3%

Diagnostic Imaging revenue was down 1.0% at CER in Q1 2023.

MRI activity increased slightly over the period by 0.7% at CER. The first boxes of Elucirem TM were delivered in the United States in March.

activity increased slightly over the period by 0.7% at CER. The first boxes of Elucirem were delivered in the United States in March. X-ray revenue at CER was down 1.9%, reflecting lower volumes of Optiray® (impact of production delays at Raleigh), while sales of Xenetix® (+17.7%) and injection solutions (+9.5%) remained very strong.

In Interventional Imaging, activity was down 3.8% at CER from the same period of the previous fiscal year because a large order in the United States was postponed to Q2 2023.



Confirmation of financial objectives for 2023 and 2024

After a start to the year still disrupted commercially by production delays in Raleigh, the Group remains confident in its ability to meet its ambitions for this fiscal year and the next. Guerbet operates in a contrast agent market driven by structural growth in volumes as well as, since 2022, positive price effects that should fully offset cost inflation, especially for raw materials, by 2024.

Given these circumstances, Guerbet is reaffirming its financial objectives. For the current fiscal year, revenue growth is expected to exceed 5% on a like-for-like basis and at CER. In terms of profitability, the Group is anticipating a restated EBITDA/revenue margin1 of around 11% before returning to a level in 2024 higher than the 2021 level (14.4%).

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a global leader in medical imaging, offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. As pioneers in contrast products for 95 years, with more than 2,830 employees worldwide, we continuously innovate and devote 8% to 10% of our revenue to research and development in five centers in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €753 million in revenue in 2022. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com .

