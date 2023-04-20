Former Pfizer Legal Counsel Discusses Gene Therapy with CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies

Stephen Diamond, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Freeline, discussed his unique path from the legal and business worlds to gene therapy and next-generation therapeutics.

LEHI, Utah, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, reported that the Company’s CEO, Ryan Davies, recently discussed gene therapy’s role in the treatment of chronic diseases with Stephen Diamond, the former legal counsel for Pfizer.

Mr. Diamond currently serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Freeline, a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on developing gene editing therapies for patients with chronic diseases. Before admission to the New York State Bar in 1999, he received his B.A. from New York University. During his law school years at William & Mary, Mr. Diamond also studied law at the University of Nairobi and served on William and Mary’s law review. He formerly served as Assistant General Counsel and Senior Corporate Counsel of Mergers & Acquisitions for Pfizer, while concurrently serving as a Corporate Attorney of Axiom. Earlier in his career, Mr. Diamond was Associate Director of Debt Capital Markets Transaction Advisory for Barclays Capital and Senior Corporate Associate of Milbank LLP. Mr. Diamond has spent many years on the legal side of the biotechnology field, recently becoming Interim Head of Business Development for a gene therapy company focused on Gaucher and Fabry’s Diseases.

“I was very excited to speak with Stephen,” said CancerVAX CEO Ryan Davies. “He has such a unique background – it’s not every day that you speak with someone with a background not just in gene therapy, but in law and business as well.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/H_qdeW3CGmA

For more information about CancerVAX, please visit our website at https://cancervax.com

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CancerVAX, Inc.

Tel: (805) 356-1810

[email protected]