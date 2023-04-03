HF Sinclair Corporation Announces Additions to its Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today announced that in connection with Tim Go’s previously announced promotion to Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair effective May 9, 2023, the following individuals have been added to its Executive Leadership Team.

Valerie Pompa has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations. Ms. Pompa has served as Senior Vice President, Refinery Operations for HF Sinclair since 2020 and has held various senior operations roles within the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years, including 17 years with Flint Hills Resources, LP.

Steve Ledbetter has joined HF Sinclair as Executive Vice President, Commercial. Prior to joining HF Sinclair, Mr. Ledbetter spent 24 years with Shell in various management roles, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Jiffy Lube International, and most recently, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC.

Matt Joyce has joined the lubricants and specialty products segment of HF Sinclair as Senior Vice President, Lubricants & Specialties. Prior to joining HF Sinclair, Mr. Joyce spent 28 years with The Lubrizol Corporation in various leadership positions, including Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, President, Lubrizol Japan and most recently, Vice President, Corporate Ventures.

“I am confident in the abilities of these three individuals and believe their proven track record will continue to drive forward HF Sinclair’s commercial and operational initiatives,” said Tim Go, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer.

About HF Sinclair Corporation: HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

For more information about HF Sinclair, visit www.hfsinclair.com.

Contacts

Investor inquiries:



Craig Biery, 214-954-6510



Vice President, Investor Relations

Trey Schonter, 214-954-6510



Manager, Investor Relations

Media inquiries:



[email protected]