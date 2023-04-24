HomeGrid Forum congratulates member Oledcomm on the first LiFi G.hn launch into space 

The world’s first integration of a Light Fidelity (LiFi) module onto a nanosatellite marks a new era for LiFi technology, HomeGrid Forum said today.

Speaking after the successful launch of the INSPIRE SAT-7 nanosatellite by SpaceX earlier this month in California, HomeGrid Forum President Livia Rosu discussed how the implementation of the SatelLife® module – developed by Oledcomm and LATMOS (Laboratoire Atmosphères, Observations Spatiales) of France – showcases the benefits LiFi technology can bring to aerospace operations.

“We would like to congratulate HomeGrid Forum member Oledcomm on its major breakthrough in intra-satellite communications and for the first launch of LiFi G.hn into space,” said Rosu. “Through the use of the SatelLife® LiFi module, space missions will now benefit from ultra-secure wireless connections and ultra-light weight. This marks the next stage of evolution for this technology, and we’re excited to see the aerospace industry utilize it for their own operations.”

“We are very proud to announce that our product SatelLife®, the first LiFi module ever developed for space applications, has been launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as embedded into INSPIRE-SAT 7 nanosatellite.” said President and CEO of Oledcomm, Benjamin Azoulay. “The SatelLife® will be launched and tested on several space flights during 2023.”

“We have now entered a new era for LiFi and G.hn,” continued Rosu. “These technologies are already playing a crucial role in providing faster, reliable, and more secure connections for all, whether deployed in terrestrial buildings or in aerospace. The nanosatellite will use Oledcomm SatelLife® module as demonstrator of the benefits LiFi technology can bring to aerospace operations. We are honored to have Oledcomm and MaxLinear as members of the HomeGrid Forum, and we are excited to see Oledcomm LiFi innovation programs using MaxLinear G.hn chipsets as the foundation for further technological breakthroughs.”

LiFi is a wireless communication technology designed to use the light spectrum to transmit data instead of radio waves. While other wireless devices found within a satellite are susceptible to radio frequency interference, LiFi technology uses light waves and emitting diodes (LEDs) to send data through the modulation of light at high frequencies. LiFi signals are also confined to a single area which gives greater control over who has access to the transmission. By limiting access to authorized devices and users only, LiFi technology provides secure access, making it the obvious choice for space missions where security is crucial.

Placed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and designed for Sun and Earth observations related to climate change studies, the INSPIRE SAT-7 has been equipped with a multitude of miniaturized sensors to measure climatic variables and test new technological advances. The LiFi demonstrator offers the aerospace organizations benefits such as plug-and-play wireless integration of the payload, reduced satellite installation, reduced interference, enhanced security, and lighter weight to ensure a successful launch of spacecrafts.

