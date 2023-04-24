Intelligent Waves’ CEO, CSO, and GRAYPATH, Leading Cyber Solution, Win Top Honors at the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IWLLC #CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that its CEO Tony Crescenzo won the Top Chief Executive Officer of the Year and its Chief Strategy Officer, John Hammes won Next-Gen Cybersecurity Visionary of the Year from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Moreover, Intelligent Waves has also won the Best Virtual Private Network (VPN) Solution Award for its cyber defense solution, GRAYPATH (GP), in the Global InfoSec Awards 2023 Competition.

Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves’ Chief Executive Officer, won the Top CEO category for delivering industry-leading solutions to ensure cyber protection for our nation, enabling our friendly networks to access a shared secure data center without exposing or compromising sensitive information.

John Hammes, Intelligent Waves’ Chief Strategy Officer, won the Next-Gen Cybersecurity Visionary category for being a leading-edge cybersecurity innovator and for enhancing the United States Military Intelligence capabilities and effectiveness by developing in-house solutions that allow freedom of movement across the cyber realm. Among his innovations is IW’s proprietary GRAYPATH solution.

GRAYPATH is a leading-edge Attack Surface Management solution that addresses VPN vulnerabilities to secure classified communications. This exceptional innovation has garnered the high-tech military and intelligence community.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Intelligent Waves and its Leadership are absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Cybersecurity Solution embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the information technology industry’s best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein



Borenstein Group, Inc



703-385-8178×70



[email protected]