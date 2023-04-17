Hypercharge to Retrofit EV Charging at Downtown Vancouver Residential Property

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2023) – Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge“), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to retrofit 58 Level 2 EV charging stations into the existing parking lot of multi-unit residential building, Icon 2, with installation now underway.

Icon 2, a 12-story, 53-unit condominium building located at 633 Kinghorne Mews, Vancouver, was built in 2006 by Concert Properties Ltd. Of the 58 new Level 2 EV charging stations to be installed, 56 will be in residents’ parking stalls and 2 will be available for guest use in visitor parking.

“We are delighted to work with the strata’s agent, Rancho Management Services, to bring Hypercharge EV charging to the residents and visitors of Icon 2,” said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. “One of the project’s key requirements included OCPP-compliant networking, and Hypercharge is proud to offer Rancho our fully open, hardware agnostic network that meets their needs.”

Rancho Management Services worked in partnership with Hypercharge to secure BC Hydro and CleanBC’s EV charging rebate for the project, which is funded by the Government of B.C.’s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Government of Canada.

“We appreciate the flexibility Hypercharge offered, which allows us to transition our large complex without imposing operational cost on residents yet to acquire an EV,” said Tom Hsieh, Icon Strata Council Treasurer. “Chris was also knowledgeable and easy to work with.”

Hypercharge will complete the project in collaboration with Mott Electric, which will manage installation of all chargers and infrastructure requirements. Founded in 1930, Mott Electric, a Hypercharge Preferred Partner, is one of the oldest and largest electrical contracting companies in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Private Placement

The Company also wishes to inform shareholders that its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Offering“), as announced on April 6, 2023, is still underway. The Company will provide a further update once the Offering has completed or as otherwise may be required in accordance with applicable law and the policies of the NEO Exchange.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

