Idorsia issues invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Allschwil, Switzerland – April 6, 2023

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the invitation to the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The meeting to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2022, will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 09.00 CEST at the Congress Center, Messe Basel, Switzerland.

Mathieu Simon, Chairman of the Board of Idorsia commented:

“Alongside the regular business of approving the accounts and reporting for 2022, this year we propose several changes to the company’s Articles of Association, to bring Idorsia in-line with Swiss corporate law reform which entered into force this year. In addition, I’m pleased to say all Board members will stand for re-election and we are proposing an additional member to the Board. Dr Sophie Kornowski is an industry veteran, who has been working for large and medium-sized pharmaceutical corporations and has an impeccable track-record ranging from commercial expertise to business development aspects. In addition, her recent experience with private equity and venture capital will bring an additional skill set to the current board.”

Notes to Shareholders

The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) today and will be distributed to Shareholders by post. It is also available, together with the Company’s Annual Report and Compensation Report, on www.idorsia.com/agm.

In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the company’s shareholder register by April 25, 2023, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.

Notes to the editor

Agenda for the AGM 2023

1. Annual Report 2022, Consolidated Financial Statements 2022, Statutory Financial Statements 2022, and Compensation Report 2022

1.1 Approval of Annual Report 2022, Consolidated Financial Statements 2022, and Statutory Financial Statements 2022

1.2 Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2022

2. Appropriation of available earnings

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Board and Nominating, Governance & Compensation Committee elections

4.1 (Re-)election of members of the Board of Directors

4.2 Re-election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

4.3 (Re-)election of members of the Nominating, Governance & Compensation Committee

5. Approval of Board compensation and Executive Committee compensation

5.1 Approval of Board compensation (Non-Executive Directors) for the

2023–2024 term of office

5.2 Approval of Executive Committee compensation for 2024

6. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

7. Re-election of the statutory auditors

8. Amendments to the Articles of Association

8.1 Purpose of the Company

8.2 Conditional Capital

8.3 Capital Range

8.4 Shares

8.5 Shareholder Matters

8.6 Corporate Governance

