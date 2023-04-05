Immuneering to Present Initial Phase 1 Pharmacokinetic, Pharmacodynamic Modeling and Safety Data for Universal-RAS Program IMM-1-104 at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023

– Investor call to be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on April 18, 2023 –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Event concurrent with a data presentation on its universal-RAS program IMM-1-104 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023. The virtual Investor Event will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on April 18, 2023.

To access the Investor Event by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. After the live webcast, the event will be archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, a universal-MAPK program, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s expectations regarding the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, the progress and timing of updates on the clinical development of IMM-1-104, and Immuneering’s ability to advance its pipeline and further diversify its portfolio and make progress towards its longstanding goal of creating better medicines for cancer patients. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Immuneering’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

