intoPIX Partners with Panasonic Connect to Enable new JPEG XS Cameras for Live Video Production

Panasonic Connect studio and PTZ cameras can now connect to premium ST 2110 and IPMX workflows using the intoPIX TicoXS codec.

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, the leading provider of lightweight low-latency compression solutions, today proudly announced its partnership with Panasonic Connect regarding the integration of its JPEG XS technology in their PTZ and studio cameras.

Panasonic Connect made the strategic move to JPEG XS technology by adopting the intoPIX TicoXS IP cores, which will allow their camera line-up to interface directly with live production workflows supporting SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX standards.

Panasonic Connect recently launched its new flagship AW-UE160W/K*1 PTZ camera and its new AK-PLV100GSJ*2 4K studio camera, both of which will support JPEG XS. With its high sensitivity capability of F14/2,000 lx which is equivalent to that of a studio camera, the AW-UE160W/K can be used together with studio cameras to add more flexibility to video content production. Equipped with a large format, super 35mm imager, and PL lens mount, the AK-PLV100GSJ offers a shallow-depth look that enhances creativity in broadcasting and streaming events.

Using JPEG XS safeguards all advantages of an uncompressed stream such as ultra-low latency and high quality and offers a significant bandwidth reduction with real-time FPGA, CPU, or GPU-based encoding in HD, and 4K. Moreover, it can be used in any LAN, WAN, or cloud-based IP-based application which is sensitive to low latency and high quality. Powered by the shooting feature set of the AW-UE160W/K and the AK-PLV100GSJ, this clearly provides ideal IP video production workflow for applications such as live TV production and live events.

“We are excited to partner with intoPIX experts to deliver a premium IP workflow to our customers. Outstanding image quality and near-zero latency are the absolute foundation of our solutions, and this was only possible with intoPIX JPEG XS,” said Masatoshi Taniguchi, Director of the ProAV business at Panasonic Connect.

“We are supporting the media industry to deliver premium live IP workflows with more efficiency. Panasonic Connect and intoPIX have developed a long-standing relationship over the past years. We are happy to move forward with JPEG XS together and to contribute to the excellence of their products,” said Katty Van Mele, Business Development Director at intoPIX.

intoPIX has developed a wide range of zero latency encoders and decoders running on any software and hardware platform and supporting any resolution.

For more information about the intoPIX JPEG XS solutions, visit their website or book a meeting with the team during NAB 2023 (Booth C6335) in Las Vegas, from April 16 to 19. www.intopix.com/nab

For more info about the Panasonic Connect cameras supporting JPEG XS, visit the following product web pages and visit the Panasonic Connect booth (Booth C3308) during NAB 2023:

AW-UE160W/K: https://pro-av.panasonic.net/en/products/aw-ue160/

AK-PLV100GSJ: https://pro-av.panasonic.net/en/products/ak-plv100gsj/

*1 : The optional software key AW-SFU60 is required to activate ST 2110 and JPEG XS on the AW-UE160W/K. JPEG XS support is planned by the end of CY2023.



*2 : JPEG XS support for the AK-PLV100GSJ is planned in the third quarter of CY2023.

* JPEG logo by Masahito TAKIZAWA is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License with disclaimer of warranties. The license can be found at https://jpeg.org/contact.html

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K, or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



www.intopix.com

About Panasonic Connect

Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to a holding company structure. With roughly 28,500 employees worldwide and annual sales of JPY924.9 billion, the company plays a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group’s B2B solutions business and provides new value to its customers by combining advanced hardware, intelligent software solutions, and a wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated in its over 100-year history. The company’s purpose is to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow.” By driving innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure, and entertainment sectors, Panasonic Connect aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and to ensure well-being for all. https://connect.panasonic.com/

