KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Blue Stream Issuer, LLC, Series 2023-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA is assigning preliminary ratings to the Series 2023-1 Class A-1 Notes, Class A-2 Notes, Class B Notes, and Class C Notes (the Series 2023-1 Notes) from Blue Stream Issuer, LLC, (the Issuer), a communications infrastructure securitization.

The Series 2023-1 Notes are anticipated to be issued by Blue Stream Issuer, LLC (the Issuer), which represents Blue Stream Communications LLC’s (Blue Stream, the Company, or the Parent) first securitization. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The proceeds from the sale of the Notes will primarily be used to repay certain indebtedness including those relating to the Fiber Networks, fund various transaction accounts, pay certain expenses, and for general corporate purposes, including distributions to the parent for growth capital expenditures or a return to capital to its shareholders.

The business of the Issuer will be to own, manage and operate fiber optic communication systems for the delivery of digital infrastructure services used by multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and/or multi-tenant properties. The Issuer will provide certain packaged services for a bulk rate (each a Bulk Contract) to the contract counterparty. Contract counterparties include homeowners’ associations (HOAs), condominium associations (COAs), hotels, municipalities (each a Community) as well as individual residents within a Community, and individual residents under a Right of Entry (ROE) Contract. The assets will consist primarily of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure and in certain limited cases, coaxial cable, related easements, rights of use and other access agreements (collectively, Fiber Network Assets), related customer contracts and a shared infrastructure servicer agreement for use of certain shared assets necessary to operate such Fiber Network Assets. Each collection of Fiber Network Assets within a specific Community is referred to as a “Fiber Network”.

As of December 31, 2022 (the Series 2023-1 Cut-off Date or Cut-off Date), the Issuer provides internet and cable services through 173 networks located throughout Florida, which have an aggregate Annualized Run Rate Revenue (ARRR) of approximately $78.5 million and an Annualized Run Rate Net Operating Income (ARRNOI) of approximately $45.7 million.

