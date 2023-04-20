Lendbuzz Named a 2023 Emerging 8 Award Winner

AI-based fintech company is revolutionizing the auto finance space

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lendbuzz, a fintech company that is disrupting the car financing market using AI and machine learning algorithms was honored today with a 2023 Emerging 8 Award by the Cherokee Media Group (CMG), a leading business-to-business media company and news source for the pre-owned automotive industry. Established in 2018, this is the fifth year for the award program honoring companies that improve a specific aspect of the automotive industry through technology.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Lendbuzz, one of this year’s honorees who are setting new standards for excellence through technology in the automotive industry,” said Bill Zadeits, President of Cherokee Media Group. “The Emerging 8 award program was developed to fulfill our commitment to honor companies that push the boundaries of innovation.”

Industry leaders recommended potential candidates to CMG for consideration who are at the forefront of automotive innovation and technology development. The selection process identified individuals who represent diverse areas of the automotive industry. Along with Lendbuzz, these seven companies were named:

“We are honored to receive this award and be named to this list of impressive companies. While we are proud of the technology that has led us to this award, we are equally proud of the team members that service our customers and manage the programs to create an unparalleled service experience for our dealer partners.” said Amitay Kalmar, CEO Lendbuzz.

The honorees will be highlighted in the April issue of Auto Fin Journal and were recognized at this year’s Auto Intel Summit in Raleigh, North Carolina during an awards luncheon held in their honor.

About Lendbuzz

Lendbuzz is an AI-based auto finance platform that helps consumers obtain fair access to credit when purchasing a car. Powered by alternative data and machine learning algorithms, Lendbuzz can assess the creditworthiness of consumers with limited credit history—a group underserved by traditional banks. Through their auto dealership partners, Lendbuzz offers consumers attractive financing solutions while opening up opportunities for those dealerships to serve a more diversified client base. Lendbuzz is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and was founded in 2015.

About Cherokee Media Group

Cherokee Media Group (CMG) is a leading business-to-business media company that provides news and information to the vehicle remarketing, auto finance, and used-car industries in the US and Canada. Established in 1990, CMG publishes top industry media brands, including Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, SubPrime Auto Finance News, BHPH Report, and Auto Fin Journal. Delivering timely, accurate, relevant news and insights, its publications reach a broad audience of franchised and independent dealers, remarketers, auctions, OEM executives, captives and independent finance companies, banks, and more, through print publications, digital media, and live events including Canada’s Used Car Week, Automotive Intelligence Summit, National Remarketing Conference Spring Summit, and Used Car Week.

