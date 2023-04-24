LandWey Real Estate Company Announces Isimi Lagos, a New Eco-City, as Part of Corporate Plans to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2040

Lagos, Nigeria–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2023) – LandWey, a leading Nigerian real estate development company, has announced the Isimi Lagos eco-city and solar farm as part of its corporate plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. The two projects aim to meet the company’s long-standing goals of promoting sustainability, reducing carbon footprints, and contributing to the fight against climate change.

Isimi Lagos, the company’s wellness-focused, 300-hectare eco-city, is expected to be an essential step in the effort to achieve the company’s net-zero emissions target. The city will integrate technology, architecture, and nature and boast state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, fitness centers, and recreational areas so residents have opportunities for living healthy and active lifestyles.

Notably, Isimi Lagos will include the Isimi Lagos Solar Farm, a 50-megawatt power plant capable of harnessing solar power to generate clean, abundant energy and supply power throughout the city. The farm will reduce its dependence on fossil fuels that are costly for the environment. The city will also support a vertical farm and tree farm that will further contribute to the city’s self-sustainability and improve air quality for its residents by replenishing the green cover.

“We are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040,” said Olawale Ayilara, CEO of LandWey. “Isimi Lagos is a prime example of our vision for sustainable living, and we are proud to showcase how real estate development can be aligned with environmental conservation and renewable energy solutions,” he added.

LandWey’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 through projects like the Isimi Lagos eco-city demonstrates the company’s dedication to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. The company is expected to unveil new plans for pioneering projects that will embody this commitment and showcases how real estate development can contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.

To learn more about LandWey and its sustainability initiatives, please visit LandWey.ng.

