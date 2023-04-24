Maximatic Media Introduces Escrow-Facilitated Payments for their Digital PR Services

Dover, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2023) – Maximatic Media, a boutique PR agency specializing in providing unique PR and online reputation management services, has announced the introduction of an escrow-facilitated payment system for its clients. This new payment structure is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the PR industry by charging clients for the services that deliver tangible results.

Maximatic Media’s performance-based payment structure aims to ensure that clients only pay for the services that offer real value to their business or brand rather than charging upfront fees for services with uncertain results. The company’s goal is to provide clients with the highest level of satisfaction. The performance-based payment structure helps to guarantee this.

“Our performance-based payment structure is a game-changer in the PR industry,” says Nikolas Lemmel, co-founder and managing director of Maximatic Media. “We’re taking a bold step in aligning our interests with those of our clients and creating a sense of accountability and trust that was previously missing in the PR industry.”

Maximatic Media’s new escrow-facilitated payment system is aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability to the PR industry as a whole. By only charging clients for services that deliver tangible results, Maximatic Media aims at setting a new standard in the field of public relations.

“We recognize that PR is largely done on a who-you-know as well as a who-you-pay basis,” says Lemmel. “Our agency’s foundation was built on the principle that the client dictates the placements they desire, and we only get paid if we deliver. We are not in the business of charging clients thousands of dollars for conducting media outreach that nets virtually zero results.”

