Launch Therapeutics Selects Medidata AI Intelligent Trials to Accelerate Clinical Trial Development

Partnership optimizes trial planning, driving innovation and efficiency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch—Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced that Launch Therapeutics selected Medidata AI Intelligent Trials to support its innovative approach to accelerating clinical trials of late-stage therapies. Launch Therapeutics (Launch Tx) is a clinical development company with a mission to disrupt the late-stage development paradigm, accelerate timelines to regulatory success, and bring new medicines to patients faster.

“Medidata brings expertise, industry leading data, and insights. We are proud to partner with this global leader to help bring fresh approaches to facilitate drug development,” said Elisha Talley-Roithner, executive vice president, Clinical Operations, Launch Tx. “Our industry partners can trust that through our work with Medidata, we are committed to finding solutions that address key industry challenges and advance study timelines.”

Medidata AI Intelligent Trials’ Study Feasibility solution provides Launch Tx with higher assurance that trial planning will improve enrollment and quality. This is done by leveraging country and site-level performance data, and predictive analytics. It’s built on a foundation of industry-leading data from more than 30,000 clinical trials across a wide array of disease indications representing more than nine million study participants.

“Launch Tx is taking an exciting approach to investing in and driving clinical trial development,” said Fareed Melhem, head of Medidata AI. “Adding unique insights from our Intelligent Trials solution will support their mission to disrupt the late-stage development paradigm.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 2,100+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

