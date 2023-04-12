Wise Systems Announces New Integration with Samsara to Streamline the Last-Mile Delivery Process

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wise Systems, the leader in AI-driven routing and dispatching, announced a new integration with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud. This new integration streamlines and automates the delivery process for last-mile fleets and simplifies drivers’ daily experiences.

With the integration, data from Samsara is used to enhance key capabilities inside of the Wise Systems Driver app and offer more precise vehicle location visibility to dispatchers. The integration lays the groundwork for fleet operations to leverage Samsara GPS data in the Wise Systems platform and gain visibility into driver safety events, vehicle maintenance, fuel consumption, and vehicle idling events.

Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act upon real-time data from warehouses, trucks, trailers, and equipment to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With an open API, Samsara’s platform enables customers to connect their most important third-party applications and unlock a holistic view of their physical operations.

“We are thrilled to offer this new integration to current and future customers, and to be available in the Samsara App Marketplace,” said Jemel Derbali, Cofounder and COO of Wise Systems. “With a relentless focus on the delivery driver experience, we aim to make drivers’ days as productive and streamlined as possible, and this integration supports those goals.”

This new Samsara integration is enabled by Wise Systems Connect, the recently announced cloud-based service for quickly and seamlessly integrating with telematics, ERP, and OMS platforms. Connect enables plug-and-play data exchange between customers’ systems of record and the Wise Systems delivery automation platform to streamline end-to-end processes across last-mile operations.

This integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a system of record that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Wise Systems

Trusted by the world’s largest brands, Wise Systems is a delivery automation platform that streamlines every step of last-mile delivery operations. For teams that want to strike the perfect balance between customer experience and operational efficiency, the Wise Systems platform continuously improves customer service, fleet efficiency, and reduces fleet mileage, carbon footprint and late deliveries. Wise Systems is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.wisesystems.com.

