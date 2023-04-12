Tachyum Unveils 20 Exa-Flop / 10 AI Zetta-Flop Supercomputer Design

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today published a new white paper presenting HPC and AI supercomputer data center designs using the Prodigy Universal Processor Family, Prodigy and Prodigy 2.

Tachyum Prodigy 2 was selected by Important Project of Common European Interests (IPCEI) program for Slovakia to deliver exa-scale HPC and zetta-scale AI for Europe. European Commission has accepted the funding gap of 26.4 million EUR for Tachyum, which is currently in the notification process.

Developed by Tachyum’s systems, solutions, and software engineering teams, these reference designs transform data centers into universal computing centers in which HPC and AI workloads can run on the same architecture. Tachyum has developed thorough data center designs incorporating state-of-the-art solutions for computing, networking, storage, software, and cooling to address the next generation of HPC/AI applications.

The designs are based on Tachyum’s submission in response to a U.S. Department of Energy RFI for supercomputing systems for both HPC and AI. Data center designs based on Prodigy 2, expected to be available in 2025, will deliver 20 EF of FP64 vector performance, the top of the DOE’s target, within the target 60MW power envelope in a footprint of 6,000 square feet.

This same data center can deliver over 10 ZF of AI performance, more than 30x the top end of the DOE’s target. FP64 performance up to 25 EF can be achieved within the same 6,000 square-foot area, depending on the flexibility of the power envelope.

Prodigy 2 data centers include next-generation infrastructure for networking and storage to utilize the industry’s most advanced technology and ensure that the entire cluster runs at maximum performance and efficiency.

First-generation Prodigy data centers will offer 3.3 EF of FP64, three times the HPC performance of existing supercomputers, and also deliver around 1.8 ZF of AI processing in just 6,000 square feet at power consumption of only 45 MW.

“Tachyum provides leading-edge solutions from silicon to complete systems to address the ever-increasing demands for both HPC and AI,” said Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Tachyum-designed supercomputers push the forefront of HPC performance while crossing the zetta-scale barrier for AI, transforming data centers into universal computing centers.”

Those interested in learning more about Tachyum’s data center designs for HPC and AI can download Tachyum Prodigy Universal Processor Enabling Next Generation 20+EF Supercomputers at https://www.tachyum.com/resources/whitepapers/2023/04/12/tachyum-prodigy-universal-processor-enabling-next-generation-20-ef-supercomputers/.

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

