Medigene AG to Present Expitope 3.0 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT)

Martinsried/Munich, April 27, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 20th Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) annual meeting being held on May 3-5, 2023, in Mainz.

The data to be presented will focus on Expitope 3.0, an in silico tool to identify immunogenic epitopes as suitable T cell receptor (TCR) target specificities. Moreover, Expitope 3.0 enables the comparison of expression of epitopes in various healthy tissues to predict potential cross-reactivity and off-target toxicity. Presentation of the data includes a poster as well as an oral presentation.

The abstract has been published online: https://assets.website-files.com/614b2b26cfb8c9606f742911/64490523a12922b9177694a4_CIMT2023_Abstracts_Session_I-II.pdf





Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and Title: “Expitope 3.0 – An Advanced in silico Webtool Empowered with Machine Learning for Enhanced pHLA Epitope Prediction and Safety Assessment”

Authors: Sebastian Karg, Andrea Coluccio, Barbara Lösch, Dolores J Schendel, Dimitri Frishmann

Abstract Number: 98

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5.30 pm CET

Session: Postersession I





Details on the oral presentation are as follows:

Speaker: Dr. Barbara Lösch

Date/Time: Thursday, May 4th, 2023, 11.00 am – 11.15 am CET

