Medigene AG to Present Expitope 3.0 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT)
Martinsried/Munich, April 27, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 20th Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) annual meeting being held on May 3-5, 2023, in Mainz.
The data to be presented will focus on Expitope 3.0, an in silico tool to identify immunogenic epitopes as suitable T cell receptor (TCR) target specificities. Moreover, Expitope 3.0 enables the comparison of expression of epitopes in various healthy tissues to predict potential cross-reactivity and off-target toxicity. Presentation of the data includes a poster as well as an oral presentation.
The abstract has been published online: https://assets.website-files.com/614b2b26cfb8c9606f742911/64490523a12922b9177694a4_CIMT2023_Abstracts_Session_I-II.pdf
Details on the poster presentation are as follows:
Abstract and Title: “Expitope 3.0 – An Advanced in silico Webtool Empowered with Machine Learning for Enhanced pHLA Epitope Prediction and Safety Assessment”
Authors: Sebastian Karg, Andrea Coluccio, Barbara Lösch, Dolores J Schendel, Dimitri Frishmann
Abstract Number: 98
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5.30 pm CET
Session: Postersession I
Details on the oral presentation are as follows:
Abstract and Title: “Expitope 3.0 – An Advanced in silico Webtool Empowered with Machine Learning for Enhanced pHLA Epitope Prediction and Safety Assessment”
Speaker: Dr. Barbara Lösch
Date/Time: Thursday, May 4th, 2023, 11.00 am – 11.15 am CET
About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies, and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering.
About Medigene’s End-To-End Platform
Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2seventy bio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
