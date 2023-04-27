Medigene AG to Present Expitope 3.0 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT)

Martinsried/Munich, April 27, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the 20th Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) annual meeting being held on May 3-5, 2023, in Mainz.

The data to be presented will focus on Expitope 3.0, an in silico tool to identify immunogenic epitopes as suitable T cell receptor (TCR) target specificities. Moreover, Expitope 3.0 enables the comparison of expression of epitopes in various healthy tissues to predict potential cross-reactivity and off-target toxicity. Presentation of the data includes a poster as well as an oral presentation.

The abstract has been published online: https://assets.website-files.com/614b2b26cfb8c9606f742911/64490523a12922b9177694a4_CIMT2023_Abstracts_Session_I-II.pdf


Details on the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract and Title: “Expitope 3.0 – An Advanced in silico Webtool Empowered with Machine Learning for Enhanced pHLA Epitope Prediction and Safety Assessment”

Authors: Sebastian Karg, Andrea Coluccio, Barbara Lösch, Dolores J Schendel, Dimitri Frishmann

Abstract Number: 98

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, 3:00 pm – 5.30 pm CET

Session: Postersession I


Details on the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract and Title: “Expitope 3.0 – An Advanced in silico Webtool Empowered with Machine Learning for Enhanced pHLA Epitope Prediction and Safety Assessment”

Speaker: Dr. Barbara Lösch

Date/Time: Thursday, May 4th, 2023, 11.00 am – 11.15 am CET

end of press release

About Medigene
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies, and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering.
For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s End-To-End Platform
Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2seventy bio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: [email protected]

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: [email protected]

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail ([email protected]). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.

Related Stories

Bionomics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2b ATTUNE Clinical Trial of BNC210 in Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Orion Group Interim Report 1–3/2023

The St. Joe Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend Of $0.10

ITM Enters Cooperation Agreement with Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) for Co-Development and Upscaled Manufacturing of Terbium-161 for Theranostic Application in Cancer

Junshi Biosciences Announces Primary Endpoint Met in RENOTORCH Study of Toripalimab for 1st-line Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Arbutus Provides AB-729 Clinical Data and AB-161 Preclinical Data as Oral Presentations at the Global Hepatitis Summit 2023

You may have missed

Bionomics Announces the Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2b ATTUNE Clinical Trial of BNC210 in Patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Orion Group Interim Report 1–3/2023

Medigene AG to Present Expitope 3.0 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Association for Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT)

ITM Enters Cooperation Agreement with Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) for Co-Development and Upscaled Manufacturing of Terbium-161 for Theranostic Application in Cancer

The St. Joe Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend Of $0.10

error: Content is protected !!