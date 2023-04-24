Number of voting rigts as of April 24, 2023

Nicox SA 
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 50,156,698 

Head Office: 
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis  
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642 

On April 24, 2023, 

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF) 

  As of April 24, 2023 
Total number of shares composing the share capital  50,156,698
Total number of voting rights  50,156,698 
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights  50,156,698 

www.nicox.com 
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00 
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99 

 

