Pantheon Announces Best in WebOps Top 20

Award winners are recognized for achieving exceptional web impact

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestInWebOps—Pantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, today announced recipients of its inaugural Best in WebOps Awards. Twenty standout teams and individuals from organizations including The Clorox Company, Princeton University, Nestlé, WebMD Provider Services, and Salesloft were recognized, by a panel of judges, for their use of WebOps to create exemplary website experiences, increase web team agility and deliver business results.

Individual category winners are leading and executing some of the industry’s most forward-thinking websites. The 10 leaders honored in this category are bringing processes, platforms and people together to create engaging web experiences. Their accomplishments include building and launching customizable websites in minutes; managing a 575-site portfolio and growing cross-functional team; and reducing site migration timelines to deliver cost savings to the business. These efforts are delivering meaningful results for organizations spanning higher education, health technology, digital and web development agencies.

Best in WebOps Individual category winners are:

1. Matthew Daniel, Senior Developer, Chromatic 2. Sean Dietrich, Senior Operations Architect, Kanopi Studios 3. Andrew Mallis, CEO, Kalamuna 4. Jill Moraca, Senior Director, Web Development Services, Office of Information Technology, Princeton University 5. Eddie O’Leary, President and Founder, COLAB 6. Antonella Severo, Product Manager, WebCMS, MarTech, Nestlé 7. Brian Thompson, AVP, Engineering, Mindgrub Technologies 8. Andy Waldrop, Vice President, Digital Experiences, WebMD Provider Services 9. Andrea Scalise Wasiura, Web Development Manager, State University of New York at Fredonia 10. Steve Zipfel, Director of Technology, Promet Source

Team category winners include cross-functional groups at a global consumer packaged goods company, several of the nation’s premier higher education institutions, a leading sales engagement platform company, a not-for-profit trade organization, and leading digital agencies. These WebOps experts are leveraging the power of automation, agility and cross-functional collaboration to run essential website programs and campaigns that deliver impact for their organizations. By embracing WebOps, their organizations are able to tackle difficult business challenges, such as how to easily scale site portfolios or manage a house of brands while ensuring brand consistency and compliance. Several of this year’s recipients also are at the helm of incredible societal impact, like helping independent bookstores thrive in their local communities with access to ecommerce and giving internet exposure to voices that might not otherwise be heard in the United States and worldwide.

Best in WebOps Team category recipients:

11. Adaptive UK 12. American Booksellers Association and Lullabot 13. The Clorox Company 14. Doctors Without Borders, Blue State and Axelerant 15. Franklin College Office of Information Technology 16. Hubbard Broadcasting 17. Kanopi Studios and PEN America 18. Salesloft 19. UCLA IT Services 20. University of California, Santa Barbara

“The Best in WebOps Awards winners are leaders to watch. They are at the forefront of achieving what is possible for modern websites: business impact. They focus on website speed, agility and performance; but, more importantly, they deliver business results,” said Christy Marble, Pantheon chief marketing officer. “Each of their stories are unique, but they share a common thread: their WebOps leadership, creativity, and ingenuity are a competitive advantage for their organizations.”

To learn more about the Best in WebOps Awards and the stories of this year’s winners, visit pantheon.io/pantheon-best-webops-awards/winners.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is the platform for websites that deliver extraordinary performance, running sites in the cloud for customers including Stitch Fix, Okta, Home Depot, Pernod Ricard and The Barack Obama Foundation. Modern organizations choose Pantheon to empower their digital teams to continuously optimize and innovate to deliver more engaging digital experiences. Using Pantheon’s WebOps platform, developers, marketers and IT are empowered to work together to develop, test, and release website changes quickly and reliably, knowing their sites will remain stable and secure – even during the biggest traffic spikes.

