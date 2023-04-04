TNS Deploys Cloud Compute Servers and Network Hardware for Coinbase Derivatives Exchange

Connectivity Bolsters Crypto Trading with TNS Network Access and Stability

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transaction Network Services (TNS) today announced the deployment of a TNS cloud-based financial trading infrastructure solution for the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (CDE). The partnership supports a significant enhancement to the regulated futures exchange.

The TNS deployed hardware solution for CDE consists of the recently announced TNS Dedicated Server offering that will enhance the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange infrastructure collocated in Secaucus, NJ and Aurora, IL. The TNS Dedicated Server offering was developed to deliver low latency trading execution, improve storage capabilities, and process the large data sets that will be required due to the fast growth and adoption of the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

CDE will also be connecting to the TNS network which allows for direct low latency access to CDE through any TNS data center globally and will provide access to TNS’ extensive financial community of more than 2,800 endpoints.

“We’re pleased to add the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to our robust exchange community,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager of TNS’ Financial Markets business. “Our institutional customers can now access crypto futures markets with resilient, high-performance connectivity.”

The dedicated hardware, hosting and switching compute system was staged in the Equinix NY6 data center and deployed into the current production CDE sites in Secaucus, NJ and Aurora, IL. In conjunction with CDE and their network team, TNS procured and deployed the systems at a time of high demand for network hardware and long lead times. TNS’ Cloud platform, including the recently announced Dedicated Server offering, allows for rapid installation, alleviating supply chain challenges.

“TNS helps us deliver a resilient product that traders and investors can trust,” said Boris Ilyevsky, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, CEO. “Crypto has witnessed both volatile and liquid markets and with institutional adoption remaining strong, we believe the time is right for the offering that TNS brings to the table. Dedicated cloud infrastructure connectivity coupled with our derivatives exchange represents a mission-critical step toward supporting and maintaining a vibrant and reliable crypto derivatives market.”

TNS’ solutions are supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its IaaS portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, Australia, and Malaysia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services (TNS)

Founded in 1990 and with headquarters across USA, Europe and Asia, TNS is a leading provider of mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, market data and analytic services for the Financial Markets community. Delivered as a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service offering, TNS provides an unrivalled, global, mission-critical footprint that significantly reduces the burdens, complexities and costs attributed to firms ‘going direct’. Through its ultra-low latency connectivity, its global market data offerings and its dedicated 24x7x365 local support, TNS remains the trusted solution provider to more than 750 counterparties globally.

Contacts

Lorna Kiewert



FINN Partners



[email protected]

Or

Clare Cockroft/Bronte Saulle



TNS



+ 44 (0)114 292 0163 / +1 703 814 8065



[email protected]