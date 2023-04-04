Workrise Hires Ed Neumann as Chief Financial Officer and Promotes Joshua Trott to Chief Revenue Officer to Advance Strategic Growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workrise, the leading workforce and vendor management platform serving the energy sector, has named Ed Neumann as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and announced the promotion of Joshua Trott to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both Neumann and Trott will be members of Workrise’s executive leadership team and report to Chief Executive Officer Mike Witte.

Neumann will be responsible for Workrise’s corporate finance function, including accounting, tax, treasury, and strategic financial planning and reporting. He is a three-time CFO in the technology space, most recently at ShopKeep, where he directed the company’s sale to Lightspeed Commerce in November 2020. Neumann brings more than 30 years of financial and operations experience, including 15 years in the fintech, e-commerce, and cloud-based SaaS industries. He has consistently delivered scale and financial results while overseeing initial public offerings and a number of acquisitions, divestitures, and integrations.

Trott served as Workrise’s Head of Oil & Gas for nearly two years, overseeing over 50% revenue growth, and shepherding the company’s rise to No. 1 upstream labor provider in the United States.

“Ed and Josh’s leadership will be critical as we consolidate Workrise’s wins of 2022 and look to accelerate our growth in 2023 and beyond,” said Workrise CEO Mike Witte. “With his proven track record at several high-growth tech companies, Ed is uniquely capable of helping Workrise build on our momentum. Josh’s success on our leadership team over the last two years, paired with his extensive connections and industry knowledge, give us full confidence he’s the right person to oversee all revenue operations across Oil & Gas and renewables.”

About Workrise

Workrise, founded in 2014 as RigUp, launched as a workforce and energy services marketplace, first in Oil & Gas and then in renewables. It has since expanded to serve the biggest companies in energy across both workforce and vendor management. Workrise absorbs much of the supply chain complexity that the industry has historically faced so that energy companies can move faster, operate more efficiently, and build a better global energy future.

