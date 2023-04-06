Pathward Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pathward®, N.A. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Pathward. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company*. Visit Pathward’s certification profile at GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Great Place to Work holds itself out as the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We’re thrilled to achieve the Great Place to Work Certification™ and are extremely pleased with our remarkable results so early in our journey to become a best place to work,” said Pathward CEO Brett Pharr. “Our purpose of financial inclusion resonates with our people and has a positive impact on individuals and communities. In addition to the meaningful work we do, Pathward has embraced concepts of worker flexibility that benefit productivity and work-life integration. These are critical elements of our company culture, and we will continue to focus on sustaining elements that resonate with employees and stakeholders.”

The following are just a few examples of what makes Pathward a Great Place to Work:

A Talent Anywhere recruitment strategy that offers most employees a remote work environment.

Our award-winning Community Impact Program includes paid time off for volunteering, matching gifts, and a Dollars-for-Doers program allowing employees to raise even more dollars for time spent volunteering for choice organizations.

Competitive benefits for eligible employees that include generous paid time off, medical plans, 401(k) matching and much more.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Pathward is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We’re hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Source: Great Place to Work® 2021 U.S. National Employee Engagement Study

